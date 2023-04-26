Major honours for minor hockey

The Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association honoured its players on Sunday night, with a spaghetti dinner and awards presentations.
|U-9 (NOVICE)
DC Giants, Fine Foods Fury, Armstrong Crushers, Northwest Flyers
|DC Giants (medals)
|Most Improved
|Henry Spry
|Most Sportsmanlike
|Kendall Hill and Bode Coyle
|Fury (medals)
|Most Improved
|Matthias Smith
|Most Sportsmanlike
|Landon Whalen
|Crushers (medals)
|Most Improved
|Hunter Plante
|Most Sportsmanlike
|Gabe Bruyere (Gabriel)
|Flyers (medals)
|Most Improved
|Knox Carlson
|Most Sportsmanlike
|Ciaran Allen
|League – M.V.P.
|Wesley Bruyere
|League – MOST DEDICATED
|Cohen Strachan
|U-11 (ATOM)
Rainy Lake Attack, Gillons Sharks, Causeway Cougars,
|MOST IMPROVED PLAYER (medals)
|Mykathur Rousseau, Logan Dallas, Easton Brown
|MOST SPORTMANLIKE (medals)
|McKenna Godin, Andrew Fitzgerald and Elias Smith
|MOST DEDICATED (medals)
|Laken Cumming, SJ House, Emry Calder
|MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE
|Maelle Easton
|MOST VALUABLE GOALIE
|Asher Bodnar
|M.V.P.
|Nikolas Pocock and Ethan Andrusco
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
|Rainy Lake Attack
|U-13 (PEEWEE)
|ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
|Gianna Gushulak
|MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
|Carter Lundgren
|MOST SPORTMANLIKE
|Jaxon Grimard
|MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE
|Graeme Drombolis
|MOST VALUABLE GOALIE
|Jesse Homer
|M.V.P.
|Reed Ste. Croix
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
|BP Royals
| U-15 (BANTAM)
Boston Pizza Royals, Times Tigers, FF Fireman
|MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
|Harper Woolsey
|MOST SPORTMANLIKE
|Noah Avis
|ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
|Jakobe Kempf
|MOST DEDICATED
|Bella Fry
|MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE
|Ben Wielinga
|MOST VALUABLE GOALIE
|Ayanna Savage
|M.V.P.
|Parker Sisco
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
|Emo Team
|AA CANADIANS AWARDS
|U-11 MVP
|Ethan Smith & Allister Knutsen
|U-11 MOST DEDICATED
|Carson Gushulak
|U-11 HAKALA PERSEVERANCE AWARD
|Tatum Hill & Cruz Egan
|U-13 MVP
|Troy Veldhuisen
|U-13 MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE
|Drake Bodnar
|U-13 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
|Nash Dolyny
|U-13 MOST DEDICATED (Herb Cridland)
|Declan Scott
|U-13 SPORTSMANLIKE
|Robert Handberg
|U-13 HAKALA PERSEVERANCE
|Mark Fitzgerald
|U-15 MVP
|Trent Friesen
|U-15 MOST DEDICATED
|Matthew Egan
|U-15 HAKALA PERSEVERANCE
|Duncan Hill
|U-18 MVP
|Brayton Levesque
|U-18 MOST DEDICATED
|Aaron Wood
|U-18 PERSEVERANCE AWARD
|Ozzy Hanson