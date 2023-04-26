Major honours for minor hockey

The Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association honoured its players on Sunday night, with a spaghetti dinner and awards presentations.



Mykathur Rousseau, McKenna Godin and Laken Cumming show off their U11 medals from the Rainy Lake Attack team.

Cohen Strachan is presented with the U9-Most Dedicated Milt Strachan Award- with presenters Milton Strachan III, and Jason Kabel FFMHA interim VP.

The U9-League MVP award went to Wesley Bruyere with FFMHA president Gord Watson presenting. U11 AA winners Allister Knutsen, Carson Gushulak and Cruz Egan display their awards.

U18 AA winners are joined by Head Coach Joshua Colling. The players are Brayton Levesque, Aaron Wood and Ozzy Hanson. The U15 AA winners, Coach Jace Dittaro, Coach Parker Orchard, Matthew Egan, Duncan Hill, Trent Friesen and Head Coach Cody Mosbeck Below, U7 Players all received a medal, a certificate of achievement and some treats.

U-9 (NOVICE)

DC Giants, Fine Foods Fury, Armstrong Crushers, Northwest Flyers DC Giants (medals) Most Improved Henry Spry Most Sportsmanlike Kendall Hill and Bode Coyle Fury (medals) Most Improved Matthias Smith Most Sportsmanlike Landon Whalen Crushers (medals) Most Improved Hunter Plante Most Sportsmanlike Gabe Bruyere (Gabriel) Flyers (medals) Most Improved Knox Carlson Most Sportsmanlike Ciaran Allen League – M.V.P. Wesley Bruyere League – MOST DEDICATED Cohen Strachan U-11 (ATOM)

Rainy Lake Attack, Gillons Sharks, Causeway Cougars, MOST IMPROVED PLAYER (medals) Mykathur Rousseau, Logan Dallas, Easton Brown MOST SPORTMANLIKE (medals) McKenna Godin, Andrew Fitzgerald and Elias Smith MOST DEDICATED (medals) Laken Cumming, SJ House, Emry Calder MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE Maelle Easton MOST VALUABLE GOALIE Asher Bodnar M.V.P. Nikolas Pocock and Ethan Andrusco LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Rainy Lake Attack U-13 (PEEWEE) ROOKIE OF THE YEAR Gianna Gushulak MOST IMPROVED PLAYER Carter Lundgren MOST SPORTMANLIKE Jaxon Grimard MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE Graeme Drombolis MOST VALUABLE GOALIE Jesse Homer M.V.P. Reed Ste. Croix LEAGUE CHAMPIONS BP Royals U-15 (BANTAM)

Boston Pizza Royals, Times Tigers, FF Fireman MOST IMPROVED PLAYER Harper Woolsey MOST SPORTMANLIKE Noah Avis ROOKIE OF THE YEAR Jakobe Kempf MOST DEDICATED Bella Fry MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE Ben Wielinga MOST VALUABLE GOALIE Ayanna Savage M.V.P. Parker Sisco LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Emo Team