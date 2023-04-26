 

Major honours for minor hockey

26 April 2023
- Allan Bradbury photos

The Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association honoured its players on Sunday night, with a spaghetti dinner and awards presentations.


Mykathur Rousseau, McKenna Godin and Laken Cumming show off their U11 medals from the Rainy Lake Attack team.

Cohen Strachan is presented with the U9-Most Dedicated Milt Strachan Award- with presenters Milton Strachan III, and Jason Kabel FFMHA interim VP.

The U9-League MVP award went to Wesley Bruyere with FFMHA president Gord Watson presenting.

U11 AA winners Allister Knutsen, Carson Gushulak and Cruz Egan display their awards.

U18 AA winners are joined by Head Coach Joshua Colling. The players are Brayton Levesque, Aaron Wood and Ozzy Hanson.
The U15 AA winners, Coach Jace Dittaro, Coach Parker Orchard, Matthew Egan, Duncan Hill, Trent Friesen and Head Coach Cody Mosbeck
Below, U7 Players all received a medal, a certificate of achievement and some treats.
U-9 (NOVICE)
DC Giants, Fine Foods Fury, Armstrong Crushers, Northwest Flyers
DC Giants (medals) 
Most ImprovedHenry Spry
Most SportsmanlikeKendall Hill and Bode Coyle
Fury (medals) 
Most ImprovedMatthias Smith
Most SportsmanlikeLandon Whalen
Crushers (medals) 
Most ImprovedHunter Plante
Most SportsmanlikeGabe Bruyere (Gabriel)
Flyers (medals) 
Most ImprovedKnox Carlson
Most SportsmanlikeCiaran Allen
  
League – M.V.P. Wesley Bruyere
League – MOST DEDICATEDCohen Strachan
  
U-11 (ATOM)
Rainy Lake Attack, Gillons Sharks, Causeway Cougars, 
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER (medals)Mykathur Rousseau, Logan Dallas, Easton Brown
MOST SPORTMANLIKE (medals)McKenna Godin, Andrew Fitzgerald and Elias Smith
MOST DEDICATED (medals)Laken Cumming, SJ House, Emry Calder
MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE Maelle Easton
MOST VALUABLE GOALIE Asher Bodnar
M.V.P. Nikolas Pocock and Ethan Andrusco
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSRainy Lake Attack
  
U-13 (PEEWEE) 
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR Gianna Gushulak
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER Carter Lundgren
MOST SPORTMANLIKE Jaxon Grimard
MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE Graeme Drombolis
MOST VALUABLE GOALIE Jesse Homer
M.V.P. Reed Ste. Croix
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS BP Royals
  
  U-15 (BANTAM) 
Boston Pizza Royals, Times Tigers, FF Fireman
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER Harper Woolsey
MOST SPORTMANLIKE Noah Avis
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR Jakobe Kempf
MOST DEDICATEDBella Fry
MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE Ben Wielinga
MOST VALUABLE GOALIE Ayanna Savage
M.V.P. Parker Sisco
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Emo Team
AA CANADIANS AWARDS 
  
U-11 MVPEthan Smith & Allister Knutsen
U-11 MOST DEDICATED Carson Gushulak
U-11 HAKALA PERSEVERANCE AWARD Tatum Hill & Cruz Egan
  
U-13 MVPTroy Veldhuisen 
U-13 MOST VALUABLE DEFENCE Drake Bodnar
U-13 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR Nash Dolyny
U-13 MOST DEDICATED (Herb Cridland)Declan Scott
U-13 SPORTSMANLIKE Robert Handberg
U-13 HAKALA PERSEVERANCE Mark Fitzgerald 
  
U-15 MVPTrent Friesen
U-15 MOST DEDICATED Matthew Egan
U-15 HAKALA PERSEVERANCE Duncan Hill
  
U-18 MVPBrayton Levesque
U-18 MOST DEDICATEDAaron Wood
U-18 PERSEVERANCE AWARDOzzy Hanson

Event calendarCousineau Real EstateTimes Web DesignLogin to the Digital EditionYour Ad HereSubscribe