Local hockey standout hosting hockey camp this summer

Annalise “CC” Hayes is well known in the Fort Frances area, the former Muskie Girls captain who saw the team to multiple OFSAA appearances and medals and has now won a championship overseas and is bringing her hockey knowledge home to the Fort Frances area for a week of hockey camp.

For a few years now Hayes has played with Aisulu Almaty, a team based in Kazakhstan that plays in the European Women’s Hockey League (EWHL).

Hayes says this season didn’t get off to the start the team was hoping for, but things turned around.

‘We started the season off with four consecutive losses, but turned things around quickly, and went on a 12-game heater,” Hayes said.

“The win streak was huge for us, knowing that every game matters, it gave us some confidence to get back into a good place in the standings. We finished second in our regular season, which put us in a good spot for a long playoff run.”

She adds that the playoff schedule was demanding. In addition to Kazakhstan, the league has teams in Hungary, Austria, Italy, Poland and Slovakia, so travel can be hard.

“The playoff schedule was both physically and mentally demanding. This is where resilience was a huge part of my routine. You know it’s nice to settle into a solid routine, even when it gets tough with all the travelling. But at the end of the day, I remind myself that we’re here for a reason—and there’s a job to do,” she said.

“We had a great group of girls this year. Everyone really understood their role and what they brought to the team. That kind of awareness and commitment makes a huge difference, and it really showed in the way we supported one another, both on and off the ice.”

Rather than a “best-of” series the playoffs in the EWHL work more like European soccer championships based on aggregate scores, the total score over the course of a home and home series.

Almaty faced SKN Sabres St. Pölten, an Austrian team in the finals and after the home game played in Almaty, the two teams were tied with a goal each setting up an intense final matchup, according to Hayes.

“Between the excitement and intensity, the championship game was probably the most fun game I’ve ever played,” she said.

Hayes described the game as fast-paced with lots of scoring opportunities on both sides which ended up in overtime.

“It was a quick game, going back and forth with lots of good scoring opportunities for both teams. When regulation time was up, the score was tied 2-2. I remember skating to the bench and sitting down, and mentally preparing for overtime,” she said.

“I’m not one to talk much about myself or hockey, but scoring the overtime winner in the championship game, especially with so much on the line, was a moment I’ll never forget. I was just so glad I could help the team out when it mattered the most.”

After that four-game losing streak the team ended the season 19-4-2.

With a championship behind her Hayes is bringing her hockey expertise back to the kids in the community where she learned the game herself as a member of the Fort Frances Womens and Girls Hockey Association, Fort Frances Minor Hockey as well as the Muskies. After graduation she went on to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

“I’m really excited about running a camp this summer,” she said.

“It’s a great chance to take advantage of the summer ice and give kids in our community the opportunity to develop their skills in a fun, supportive environment. Our main focus is to help young players sharpen their abilities, build confidence and most importantly enjoy the game and have fun. Whether it’s working on fundamentals or exploring new aspects of their play, we want to create a space where they feel encouraged to try new things and get creative on the ice. It’s all about instilling a love for the game locally while continuing to grow both individually and as teammates.”

European Women’s Hockey League (EWHL) player Annalise “CC” Hayes will be holding a hockey camp this summer for hockey players across the area. Hayes will share her skills and experience as a player with the Muskies and the Aisulu Almaty in the EWHL to local athletes. – Facebook photo

The camp is split up by age groups and Hayes hopes to cater to the needs of different players.

“Each day will be thoughtfully structured and tailored to meet the groups’ needs,” she said.

“We will focus on their current skill level and areas where they can continue to grow. The camp runs Monday-Friday, we’ve built a program that balances development, learning and fun.”

The U9 group will have one hour of on-ice work, a video/classroom session, and a dryland session.

For the U11, U13, and U15 age groups the days will be a bit more intensive. They will get two hours of on-ice work, a Video/classroom session and two dryland sessions per day.

Hayes says she wanted to bring in coaches who would help kids learn the game but also become better people.

“I was really committed to coming up with a coaching staff that’s not only passionate about the game but also about helping kids grow as people,” Hayes said.

“I’m confident in our coaching staff, which consists of players from higher levels, including the EWHL, ECHL, NCAA, U-Sport and Junior Levels, to be able to provide players with the right tools and leadership that will encourage growth in all aspects of their game and character.”

Hayes emphasized the importance of developing young people as more than just hockey players.

“As a hockey player myself I know sometimes we struggle with our identity and may not realize we are more than just hockey players. I’m looking forward to slowly beginning that transition into a mentor and coach rather than just a hockey player myself,” she said.

“At the end of the day, it’s more than just hockey – it’s all about developing good people both on and off the ice.”

Any players interested in the CH27 Hockey camp can register by email ch27hockey@gmail.com or by Facebook on the page CH27 Hockey.