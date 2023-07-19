 

Local athletes showt heir skills at NAIG

19 July 2023

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been showcasing local athletes, as they make their way to the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), currently taking place across 21 venues in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik until July 23. The sporting event features the best of Indigenous athletes from across Turtle Island, competing in 16 sports. Anishnaabeg athletes from the Rainy River region have a strong showing at the games. If you know of athletes we have yet to feature, contact Allan Bradbury at abradbury@fortfrances.com.

Hailey Bombay
U19 Softball
Representing Rainy River First Nations
What do you enjoy about your sport?
I enjoy the memories I’ve made and the adrenaline rush I get while I’m playing.

Billy Broadbent
Kayaking and canoeing
Representing Manitou Rapids
What do you enjoy about your sport, how long have you been doing it?
I have not done competitive kayaking or canoeing but I have done it once or twice before
What inspired you to try out for the games?
I tried out to a couple different sports because if I didn’t get into one, who knows I could get into another, and got chosen for canoeing
What did the tryout process look like?
They had me row with kinda like a rowing simulator
How have you been preparing?
I have been going out to canoe every day
What are you most looking forward to at the Games?
I’m not quite sure yet

