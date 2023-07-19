Local athletes showt heir skills at NAIG

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been showcasing local athletes, as they make their way to the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), currently taking place across 21 venues in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik until July 23. The sporting event features the best of Indigenous athletes from across Turtle Island, competing in 16 sports. Anishnaabeg athletes from the Rainy River region have a strong showing at the games. If you know of athletes we have yet to feature, contact Allan Bradbury at abradbury@fortfrances.com.

Hailey Bombay

U19 Softball

Representing Rainy River First Nations

What do you enjoy about your sport?

I enjoy the memories I’ve made and the adrenaline rush I get while I’m playing.

Billy Broadbent

Kayaking and canoeing

Representing Manitou Rapids

What do you enjoy about your sport, how long have you been doing it?

I have not done competitive kayaking or canoeing but I have done it once or twice before

What inspired you to try out for the games?

I tried out to a couple different sports because if I didn’t get into one, who knows I could get into another, and got chosen for canoeing

What did the tryout process look like?

They had me row with kinda like a rowing simulator

How have you been preparing?

I have been going out to canoe every day

What are you most looking forward to at the Games?

I’m not quite sure yet