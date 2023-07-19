Local athletes showt heir skills at NAIG

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been showcasing local athletes, as they make their way to the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), currently taking place across 21 venues in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik until July 23. The sporting event features the best of Indigenous athletes from across Turtle Island, competing in 16 sports. Anishnaabeg athletes from the Rainy River region have a strong showing at the games. If you know of athletes we have yet to feature, contact Allan Bradbury at abradbury@fortfrances.com.