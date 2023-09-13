Lakers youth development camp kicks off today

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Fort Frances Lakers’ Youth Development Camp begins tomorrow at the Emo LaVallee Community Centre. The five-day sports camp runs from September 13-17, and will include instruction from Lakers players and coaches.

The camp will feature on-ice skills and development sponsored by New Gold, and off-ice conditioning sessions for U9 to U15 age groups.

“We’re excited to bring Lakers hockey to the west end of the district” said Lakers General Manager, and Emo native, Luke Judson. “The Lakers have support from hockey fans from Rainy River to Atikokan, so we think it’s important to bring youth experiences to the people who support us. Over the years there have been a number

of high-level hockey players who have come from the Emo Devlin Barwick Minor Hockey Association (EDBMHA), and we want to be a part of that journey.”

Judson, along with Lakers coaches Cody Mosbeck, Jamie Davis, and Jordan Davis all began their hockey careers in Emo. Emo has produced strong goaltenders in recent years, including current Lakers goaltender Jack Orchard, former Laker Jameson Shortreed, and current Thunder Bay Kings goaltender, Brady Cates. Nicki Mosbeck, a former captain of the NCAA’s St. Catherine University Wildcats, and longtime Muskie Hockey coach Shane Bliss also began their youth careers in Emo.