Lakers win three out of three, tougher test against Dryden tonight

The Fort Frances Lakers have won three games in a row since last Tuesday, including a pair against the Red Lake Miners on Friday and Saturday, and tonight they’re looking to take a bite out of the Dryden Ice Dogs’ lead atop the SIJHL standings.

Following a 2-1 win over the sixth place Ironwood Lumberjacks on Remembrance Day, the Lakers felt they had more to give despite the win and came out ready to face the league-worst Miners last Friday.

The Miners scored early on the powerplay but that would be all she wrote for Red Lake, as Tie Schumacher would tie the game up midway through the first period with the Lakers taking control from then on.

Fort Frances Lakers forward Nickolas Fagnilli takes a shot against Red Lake Miner goalie Zach Johnson during last weekends’ pair of games at the Memorial Sports Centre on Friday and Saturday. The Lakers took both games against the Miners, and will be going toe-to-toe with the Dryden Ice Dogs tonight, once again at the Memorial Sports Centre. After tonight, the Lakers have two games left before the Christmas break. ` – Allan Bradbury photo

New addition Daniel Tokariwski (Tuck-a-rew-ski) fit right in on the Lakers top line, scoring a powerplay goal after an end-to-end rush just over two minutes into the second period to give Fort Frances a 2-1 lead.

Nick Fagnilli scored a few minutes later to widen the gap, and Lakers Captain Pierce Gouin broke a 10-game goalless streak with the Lakers’ fourth goal of the game. Miners starting goalie Zach Johnson would be replaced a few minutes later after giving up four goals on 23 shots. Logan Maroni stopped 23 of 24 shots in relief.

Schumacher would wrap up the scoring for the Lakers with five minutes remaining in the third period for a final score of 5-1. Emo’s Brady Cates got the win in net for the Lakers stopping 16 of the 17 shots he faced.

With two goals and two assists, Tie Schumacher was given first-star honours, followed by Fagnilli with a goal and an assist and Tokariwski getting third-star honours with one goal.

One night later, the teams were back for Round 2.

This time, it was Tokariwski getting the Lakers on the board first with his second in as many nights just five minutes into the game. Fagnilli added to the total in the second period with a powerplay marker to make it 2-0.

Red Lake’s Noah Tenney busted Cates’ shutout hopes early in the third with Judd Pesch in the box after a late third-period tripping call.

But the Lakers would find their feet and pile on just a little later in the third. Fagnilli scored his second of the game on the powerplay on a feed from Teagan Wrolstad. Gouin, Schumacher and Wiseman all scored before the end of the game as well for a 6-1 win.

Fagnilli was the game’s first star with his two goals followed by Wrolstad with two helpers and Tokariwski was given third-star honours for the second night in a row with a goal. Following the game the Lakers’ newest member said he has felt good joining the team, having a previous connection with Gouin.

“It’s kind of a long story, but I used to billet with Pierce Gouin last year in Virden, and had a good conversation with him, he said I’d be really good here,” Tokariwski said. “A couple poker nights just getting to know the guys and volunteering it’s been really good. It’s a very welcoming group of guys.”

Tokariwski hopes he can bring a well-rounded game to the team. “Lots of speed, physicality and a 200-foot game,” he said. “I had a good talk with [head coach and GM Luke Judson]. He wanted to bring me in for some big reasons and I just want to contribute in the best way possible.”

For his part, Judson was happy to see what Tokariwski brought to the lineup.

“Very, very happy,” Judson said, “He’s a leader in how he acts and how he plays. He’s going to bring us some offense and physicality. We’re happy to have him, he’s going to help us.”

With four points on the weekend, the Lakers were able to jump into second place over the Sioux Lookout Bombers and will look to get closer to the Dryden Ice Dogs, who hold a three point lead.

Following the three-win stretch, Judson says he thinks the team has more in the tank. “Obviously if you win three games you’re satisfied, you can’t complain too much, but I think we still have more to give and we’ll be put to the test on Tuesday against Dryden.”

The Tuesday game against Dryden will put the team to the test especially given they will be playing their fourth game in seven days which is a tight window in the SIJHL which normally sees teams play primarily on the weekends.

“This is a good test for us,” Judson said. “That’s junior hockey, it’s your job to be prepared every night. It will be a good test against Dryden to kind of see where we’re at, but that’s part of the ebbs and flows of junior hockey. You’re going to have a schedule like this come playoffs so you might as well get used to that tight turnaround and do what you have to to be ready to roll.”

After tonight’s home game, the Lakers only have two more home games before their Christmas break – this Friday, Nov. 21, against Kam River and Saturday, Dec. 6 against the Thunder Bay North Stars.

Tuesday’s game will have free admission sponsored by Boston Pizza Fort Frances and C.C. Complex making it free for everyone to check out the showdown between the two top teams in the SIJHL standings.

The Lakers’ will return home Jan. 9-10 with a home series against Thunder Bay.