Lakers to host The Eras Night

Cats, dogs and divas will be the name of the game when the Fort Frances Lakers hit the home ice this Saturday.

The SIJHL Junior A hockey team is teaming up with Border Skating Club and animal rescue organization Best for Kitty, to present The Eras Night, when they take on the Dryden Ice Dogs, November 11.

To celebrate this summer’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour, attendees are encouraged to dress to theme, sing along to favourite Swift tracks, and enjoy two exciting performances from members of the Border Skating Club.

Everybody agrees – even little Ella – that Ice for Kids is the best place to be this Saturday night. The Lakers are partnering with the Border Skating Club and Best for Kitty to present The Eras Night! Dress up, sing to your favourite Taylor Swift hits, and say hi to Best for Kitty! Don’t say would’ve, could’ve, should’ve – plan to show up! Door prizes and plenty of fun! – Lakers Facebook photo

There will be amazing attendance prizes, and the Best For Kitty booth on the concourse will have information about cat rescue and adoption, donating and volunteering. For every donation to Best For Kitty, fans will receive extra chances to win the attendance prizes, to be drawn after the first and second periods. The first 100 fans through the doors will receive free heart-shaped sunglasses, and Taggs Source for Sports will have a limited run of special “In My Lakers Era” Swift- inspired merchandise available for sale.

Do you love cats and kittens? Can’t seem to shake it off? Give in to your wildest dreams, and check out the adorable cats up for adoption being featured on the Lakers Facebook page. You might even find the one that makes you say, “you belong with me.”

For more information on all the upcoming games and events (and cute kittens) follow the lakers on social media: Facebook: facebook.com/fortfranceslakers or Instagram: @lakersjuniora.