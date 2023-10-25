Lakers to host Alumni Night on October 28

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Fort Frances Lakers will pay tribute to the Borderland Thunder, Jr. Sabres, and Lakers teams of the past as they host Alumni Night, this Saturday, October 28.

The Lakers will debut their new purple jerseys – a nod to the Borderland Thunder, who played in the SIJHL from 2001-2005. The event will feature alumni appearances, an attendance draw, and Chuck-A-Puck presented by A Buck or Two, Taggs, Boston Pizza and Rainy Lake Sports. The first 100 fans through the gates will receive purple sunglasses, and fans will be able to purchase new purple Lakers merchandise.

The Lakers are partnering with two local restaurants, Flint House and Boston Pizza, who will offer limited-time Alumni deals this week.

Follow along on the Lakers official Facebook and Instagram accounts as we take a look back at the history of junior hockey in our community, share special Alumni Night deals, and post fun videos and surprises.