 

Lakers season opening roster

20 September 2023

The Fort Frances Lakers have announced the roster for opening night of the 2023/24 season as they take on the Ice Dogs at the Dryden Memorial Arena on September 22 and 23. The roster consists of 3 goaltenders, 7 defense, and 13 forwards.

Forwards

Cobe Delaney (La Ronge Ice Wolves SJHL, 2003/03/13)
Emerson Evans (Kenora Thistles U18 AAA, 2005/03/23)
Brandon Gustafson (Kenora Thistles U18 AAA, 2005/02/21)
Landon Lowes (Kenora Thistles U18 AAA, 2005/07/02),
Noah McPherson (Fort Frances Muskies High School, 2005/08/03)
Remington Richardson (Gillette Wild NA3HL, 2003/07/14)
Nolan Rideout (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/07/27)
Trever Sanderson (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2003/01/13)
Clark Scaddan (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/09/22)
Ian Snooks (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/01/01)
Ryker Watt (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/08/11)
Jack Wood (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/08/31)
Teagan Wrolstad (Fort Frances Muskies High School, 2006/06/22).

Defense

Foster Couvier (Yellowhead Chiefs U18 AAA, 2005/05/21)
Josh Greene (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2003/09/24),
Evan Kabel (Fort Frances Muskies High School, 2005/12/28)
Darnell Kempf (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/03/21),
Kale Nelson (Kenora Thistles U18 AAA, 2006/05/12)
Deagan Watson (Warroad High School, 2006/06/19)
Matt Wherley (International Falls High School, 2004/10/06).

Goaltenders

Jack Orchard (Kam River Fighting Walleye SIJHL, 2003/04/22)
Gunner Paradis (Thunder Bay Bandits LJHL, 2004/08/01)
Lukas Toth (Port Alberni Bombers VIJHL, 2005/06/14)

The Lakers return to the Memorial Sports Centre on September 29 for their first home game of the season against the defending SIJHL Champions Kam River Fighting Walleye.

