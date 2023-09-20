Lakers season opening roster

The Fort Frances Lakers have announced the roster for opening night of the 2023/24 season as they take on the Ice Dogs at the Dryden Memorial Arena on September 22 and 23. The roster consists of 3 goaltenders, 7 defense, and 13 forwards.

Forwards

Cobe Delaney (La Ronge Ice Wolves SJHL, 2003/03/13)

Emerson Evans (Kenora Thistles U18 AAA, 2005/03/23)

Brandon Gustafson (Kenora Thistles U18 AAA, 2005/02/21)

Landon Lowes (Kenora Thistles U18 AAA, 2005/07/02),

Noah McPherson (Fort Frances Muskies High School, 2005/08/03)

Remington Richardson (Gillette Wild NA3HL, 2003/07/14)

Nolan Rideout (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/07/27)

Trever Sanderson (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2003/01/13)

Clark Scaddan (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/09/22)

Ian Snooks (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/01/01)

Ryker Watt (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/08/11)

Jack Wood (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/08/31)

Teagan Wrolstad (Fort Frances Muskies High School, 2006/06/22).

Defense

Foster Couvier (Yellowhead Chiefs U18 AAA, 2005/05/21)

Josh Greene (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2003/09/24),

Evan Kabel (Fort Frances Muskies High School, 2005/12/28)

Darnell Kempf (Fort Frances Lakers SIJHL, 2004/03/21),

Kale Nelson (Kenora Thistles U18 AAA, 2006/05/12)

Deagan Watson (Warroad High School, 2006/06/19)

Matt Wherley (International Falls High School, 2004/10/06).

Goaltenders

Jack Orchard (Kam River Fighting Walleye SIJHL, 2003/04/22)

Gunner Paradis (Thunder Bay Bandits LJHL, 2004/08/01)

Lukas Toth (Port Alberni Bombers VIJHL, 2005/06/14)

The Lakers return to the Memorial Sports Centre on September 29 for their first home game of the season against the defending SIJHL Champions Kam River Fighting Walleye.