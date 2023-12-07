Lakers partner with UNFC for annual toy drive

The Fort Frances Lakers will be accepting gift donations on behalf of the United Native Friendship Centre ahead of their Dec. 9 game against Red Lake Miners.

Lakers fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift when they arrive at the game ahead of a 7:10 p.m. puck drop. The gifts will be distributed as part of the UNFC’s Homelessness Outreach Program throughout our community. All toys are appreciated but gifts for the pre-teen and teenage age groups are encouraged as those groups can be overlooked at times.

Fans who donate to the toy drive will be entered in a draw for a chance to win $100 to spend at the Lakers’ merch booth.