Lakers moving pieces with deadline looming

The Fort Frances Lakers have traded last year’s top scorer to the Red Lake Miners.

Ryker Watt led Lakers scoring last year with 43 points, 24 goals 19 assists and was fourth in team scoring so far this season.

In return the Lakers have acquired forward Brody Lindal from the Miners.

Lindal is a 5’10 185 lbs 18-year-old, whose hometown is listed as Brisbane, Australia by the SIJHL. He has 9 goals and six assists for 15 points with Red Lake so far this season.

Also leaving the Lakers is Captain Josh Greene who has put up 11 points for the Lakers from the blue line so far this season which was his total production last year between the Lakers and Dryden Ice Dogs. Greene is 20 and this will be his last season of eligibility for Junior A hockey.

The Lakers started the second half of the season with a pair of losses at home to Thunder Bay, 5-3 on Friday night and 7-3 on Saturday.

They’ll be back in action on Friday against Watt and the Miners and another rematch against Thunder Bay on Saturday.