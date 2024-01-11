Lakers move key pieces at deadline

The Fort Frances Lakers have traded last year’s top scorer to the Red Lake Miners.

Ryker Watt led Lakers scoring last year with 43 points, 24 goals 19 assists and was fourth in team scoring so far this season.

In return the Lakers have acquired forward Brody Lindal from the Miners.

According to on SIJHLhockey.com Lindal is a 5’10 185 lbs as an 18-year-old forward, his hometown is listed as Brisbane, Australia. He has 9 goals and six assists for 15 points with Red Lake so far this season.

In an emailed statement, Lakers General Manager Luke Judson says there was a lot of interest from other league teams in acquiring Watt.

“Ryker was a player that almost every team in our league had inquired about. As much as it is hard to see him go, Brody is a player that we’ve had our eye on for a few months, and I think Lakers fans will love what he brings to Fort Frances,” Judson said.

Also leaving the Lakers is team captain Josh Greene who has put up 11 points for the Lakers from the blue line so far this season which was his total production last year between the Lakers and Dryden Ice Dogs. Greene is 20 and this will be his last season of eligibility for Junior A hockey.

Judson expressed his appreciation for Greene’s dedication to the Lakers for the last two seasons.

“Josh was an excellent ambassador for the Laker program. His commitment on and off the ice will be missed in the community,” Judson said. “Ultimately there was a lot of interest in him and we wanted to give a 20-year-old player the best opportunity we could to be successful in his last junior season. “We wish both Ryker and Josh the best, and appreciate the work they’ve put in for our program.”

The Lakers started the second half of the season with a pair of losses at home to Thunder Bay, 5-3 on Friday night and 7-3 on Saturday.

They’ll be back in action on Friday against Watt and the Miners and have another rematch against Thunder Bay on Saturday.