Lakers launch season with public events

The Fort Frances Lakers are hosting a pair of events this weekend. Come out support the team, and have some fun! Go Lakers!

Treaty Night

The Fort Frances Lakers will partner with Seven Generations Education Institute to host Treaty Night on Friday, October 6. The event is being held to raise public awareness of the treaties signed between our regional First Nations and the Crown.

The pre-game ceremony will involve a ceremonial puck drop with representatives from Treaty 3 First Nations and a performance by the Rainy Lake Singers.

The Lakers will wear custom jerseys that will be available for purchase in a silent auction.

“This event brings great light to the treaty signing and our surrounding communities,” said Fort Frances Lakers Head Coach, Tyler Miller. “The treaty signing document took place in Treaty 3 territory this past summer. We honour and respect the Treaty 3 land we play on. In an effort to acknowledge the signing of the treaty, we’ve partnered with Seven Generations Education Institute. We’ve established a strong relationship with this organization and continue to work together as a team on our efforts.”

“Seven Generations Education Institute is pleased to partner with the Lakers on the first Treaty Night,” said Seven Generations Educa- tion Institute CEO, Brent Tookenay. “We hope to raise awareness of the treaty relationship for everyone and to inspire action toward honouring the treaty.”

Tailgate party

The Fort Frances Lakers will host a Tailgate Party prior to its game on Saturday, October 7 from 1:00pm – 6:00pm. This family-friendly event will take place next to the Memorial Sports Centre at the Fort Frances Library parking lot and 600 Reid Avenue.

The event will feature food, entertainment, vendors, games, and prizes. This includes entertainment by 2-Tone Music, bouncy castles by Dom’s Inflatables, donuts courtesy of the Kiwanis Club, lawn games, a “Zambroni” appearance, and vendors including Batter & Cream, Boozhoo Treats, and the Talk on the Street Food Truck. All attendees will have the opportunity to win a portable fridge freezer valued at $699 donated by Rainy Lake Sports.

Any local businesses, organizations, or vendors interested in participating in the tailgate event can contact Kaleb at northernskysolution@gmail.com.