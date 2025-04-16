Lakers Ian Ness commits to play at Concordia College

On Monday the Fort Frances Lakers announced that forward Ian Ness has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey for Concordia College in 2025.

The forward from Moorhead, MN recorded 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 35 regular season games. Ness added seven points in seven playoff games for the Lakers, including the overtime winner in Game 1against the Thunder Bay North Stars.

“We are extremely proud of Ian’s commitment to Concordia College,” said Lakers Gengeral Manager, Luke Judson.

“Under the new regulations of NCAA hockey, playing Division III hockey is a great accomplishment.”

“Upon arriving in Fort Frances, Ian immediately established himself as a leader on and off the ice,” he added. “In speaking with colleges this season, he was an easy player to rave about. He works hard in all three zones, commits himself to the details of the game, is well liked by his teammates, and has great offensive instincts. We will be following along with Nesser and the Cobbers next season and wish Ian and his family nothing but the best.”

Ness plans to pursue a degree in business and finance at Concordia College while competing for the Cobbers in the NCAA’s MIAC Conference. The Cobbers finished the 2024-25 season 12-12-3, ending the playoff season with a semi-final loss to the MIAC’s No. 1-seeded Gustavus Adolphus Gusties.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for helping me along the way,” Ness said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to continue my hockey career and receive a top-notch education.”