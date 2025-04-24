Lakers hire Luke Judson as head coach

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Fort Frances Lakers are excited to announce Luke Judson as the new Head Coach of the hockey club. Judson will take on head coaching duties in addition to his role the Lakers’ General Manager for the 2025-26 season.

“I’m looking forward to stepping into the role of Head Coach for the [Fort Frances] Lakers,” said Judson.

“My focus is on structure, culture, and professionalism – creating an environment where players can grow, compete, and represent this community with pride. Thank you to Tyler Miller for laying the foundation. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made as a staff, and I’m excited to keep raising the bar for Junior hockey in Fort Frances.”

Judson spent last season as the Lakers’ Assistant Coach and General Manager. He has coached across the region with the Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association’s AA programs, and as an assistant coach with Team HNO at the 2017 OGC-16 Tournament.

As a player, Judson spent time with the SIJHL’s Thunder Bay Bearcats, scoring 38 points in 37 games as a rookie. A fifth-round selection in the OHL’s 2007 Draft by the Belleville Bulls, Judson’s five seasons with the franchise included a Memorial Cup appearance. A three-year captain, Judson finished his time in Belleville as a two-time MVP and three-time winner of the Jake Gilmour Memorial Award. Judson remains third all-time in games played for the Bulls.

Judson’s professional career has included training camp with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, a season with Lakehead University that saw him post 27 points in 28 games, and stints in San Francisco, Tulsa, Idaho and Bakersfield.