Lakers force game seven tonight in Thunder Bay

The Fort Frances Lakers will look to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in years with a win tonight at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay.

In front of an announced crowd of 824 fans, the Lakers jumped out to a first period lead and never trailed on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Ice For Kids Arena.

Noah McPherson scored the first goal of the game when he beat North Stars goalie Keenan Marks on a wraparound attempt during a first period power play just past the 13 minute mark of the first period.

Just as the first period was winding down, defenseman Nolan Barker’s point shot beat Marks on a feed from Gunnar Simon and Jack Wood.

It was 90 seconds into the second period when team captain Brady Krentz finished off a tic-tac-toe play with assists from Ian Ness and Pierce Gouin.

With five minutes left in the frame, the North Stars managed to just squeak one by the outstretched toe of Gunner Paradis to narrow the lead to two.

In a penalty-filled third period, with their goalie on the bench for six on four action, the North Stars scored a second goal to cut the lead to one goal, but Lakers penalty killer Landon Lowes scored an empty netter to ice the game for the Lakers with 14 seconds remaining.

Going into game seven, head coach Tyler Miller says the team is confident.

“That’s playoff hockey, it’s going to game seven,” Miller said.

“It’s what all the 20-year-olds want, they want a chance to go down there and win it. They did it tonight to prove that. We’re going to be ready.”

After taking 10 penalties in game six, Miller also knows that discipline is going to be a big part of staying in game seven.

“You might have to weather the storm for the first five minutes, but you know what? We’re gonna bring the storm,” Miller said.

“I think they’re excited in there, we’re all excited, but we’re gonna have to be disciplined to our system and disciplined against the refs.”

Despite the discipline issues on the ice, the Lakers did kill all but one of those 10 penalties, including some five on three and six on four action. Miller says the PK will likely be pressed into action again in game seven.

“Luke [Judson] has got a great system for the penalty kill,” Miller said.

“He talks to those guys and they acknowledge if they miss something, they’re asking questions. They’re most of the guys that were on the ice for six on five at the end of the game. We’re just proud of all of our systems. If we’re sticking to and being disciplined to our system we’ll come out on top.”

The Lakers have reason to believe they have what it takes to win game seven. They won game one in Thunder Bay and had a chance to win in game five back in Thunder Bay where they held a 4-2 lead but lost 7-5 after a four goal third period, which included an empty netter.

If the Lakers win tonight they will take on the Dryden Ice Dogs in the second round of playoff action, with the schedule to be determined.