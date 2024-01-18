Lakers fan appreciation night this weekend kicks off string of events

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Fort Frances Lakers have announced the promotional schedule for the second half of the season. The Winter/Spring 2024 Promotional Schedule features 6 special events that will see the Lakers partner with community groups, organizations, and local businesses.

To say thank you for the amazing community support received this season, the Lakers will host FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT this Saturday, January 20. The Lakers are hoping to pack the Ice For Kids Arena, and are offering $5 entry to all fans wearing PURPLE or their Lakers gear! Doors open at 6:00pm, and fans are encouraged to arrive early – the first 200 youth through the doors will receive a FREE ticket to a future Lakers game, and the Lakers will enter the rink to a light show presented by MJ Interactive! For the first time this season, the Lakers will hold a Photo & Autograph line – fans are encouraged to stick around after the game to receive a FREE lakers poster and have it autographed by their favourite Lakers players, or have their photo taken in front of the Lakers backdrop!

On January 27, the Lakers will celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day during their home game against the Wisconsin Lumberjacks – the game will feature cake-themed giveaways that include gift cards for Batter & Cream Baking Co!

Future promotions also include Billet and Family Homecoming Weekend on February 2 and 3, an afternoon Family Day Game in partnership with Community Living Fort Frances, a partnership with Borderland Pride to host Lakers Night OUT on March 1, and a 90’s Theme Night on March 9.

For more information, visit www.fortfranceslakers.com.