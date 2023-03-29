Lakers defy odds, avoid four-game sweep

After Dryden scored early in the second the Lakers were in tough to get a goal of their own. Brady Wicklund almost equalized at the 19-minute mark when the Lakers were awarded a penalty shot after a Dryden skater covered the puck in the crease.

The Lakers wouldn’t have to wait long to equalize though. Landon Lowes tied the game 1-1 on the powerplay in the first minute of third period. Jack Wood and Clark Scaddan picked up assists on the goal. Kevin Bond scored what would be the game-winner at 9:13 of the third and the Lakers held on to keep Dryden off the scoresheet for the rest of the period.

Fort Frances native and Lakers player Landon Lowes looks to clear the puck from the defensive zone against the Dryden GM Ice Dogs Tuesday night. –Allan Bradbury photo

Lakers goalie Brenden Stroble stood strong stopping 56 of 57 shots against. While Dryden’s goalie Eric Clark stopped 23 of 25 shots in the loss.

This was just the Lakers second win against Dryden all season and they had lost the previous three games in the series 7-4, 9-3, and 6-2, going into Tuesday night’s contest. The series shifts back to Dryden on Friday night where the Lakers will look to take the series back home to IFK again if they force a game six.