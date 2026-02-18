Lakers celebrate Family Day with a sweep of the Bombers

A shutout on Sunday night and a tight contest on Family Day Monday saw the Fort Frances Lakers take four points over the weekend to remain atop the SIJHL standings.

Sunday’s game was a 7-0 blowout, which despite the score, was no small achievement. Each of the Lakers’ seven goals were scored by different players but it was goaltender Nolan Koethler who denied the Sioux Lookout Bombers at the net.

Head coach and GM Luke Judson said the group’s performance was a good bounce back after almost 10 days off for the all-star break.

“They’re a good, hardworking team,” Judson said of the Bombers. “I know they’ve had their struggles lately, but we knew it was a good test. You never really know coming off a break, we had 10 days off for the boys through the break. You never really know how they’re going to respond to that, but they got back on the ice and worked hard and I thought we were playing pretty good both games and did some really good things especially considering the time off.”

Fort Frances Lakers goalie Brady Cates was en garde during last weekend’s faceoff against the Sioux Lookout Bombers at the Memorial Sports Centre as part of a pair of games celebrating the Family Day long weekend. Nickolas Fagnilli in play against the Sioux Lookout Bombers. Dax Laplante takes a shot on net. Lakers forward Daniel Tokariwski handles the puck down the ice in hopes of scoring The Lakers triumphed over the Bombers in both their games and are currently at the top of the SIJHL standings heading their final nine games. – Allan Bradbury photos

The team stood tall in front of Koethler as the Bombers pressed towards the end of the game.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that we’ve leaned on those guys pretty heavily all season,” Judson said of the team’s goalies.

“It’s probably a lot closer of a game without him standing tall, but that’s kind of been the standard they’ve set. Between both Nolan and Brady [Cates], we’re pretty confident with whoever’s back there, night in and night out.”

The team doesn’t have a single standout offensive star but is doing the right things everywhere else on the ice to win games, especially considering that in the end the Lakers were outshot 35-34 by the bombers.

“I don’t think we’re known as a team that fills the net by any means,” Judson said. “I think most of the other top teams in the League have higher offensive output than we’ve had, but we’ve kind of been known to kind of close the door defensively and played some really good hockey that way.”

“But you know, the forwards have worked hard all year, and it’s nice to see them get rewarded. I think the game was a lot closer, and the shots kind of indicate that. But you know when you can put that many into the net, obviously you’re happy for your forwards, and it’s good to see some guys that have worked hard all year be rewarded for their effort.”

Tie Schumacher scored his team-leading 14th goal of the year to open the scoring less than three minutes in and the Lakers were in control the rest of the way.

The Lakers penalty kill was sharp over the course of both games, killing off eight of the nine infractions incurred over the two games including a shorthanded goal by Pierce Gouin with the teams at four on three late in the second period of game one.

Judson says the PK has been looking good all season and he hopes it will carry them into the playoffs.

“We’re in a tie for second in the league for our penalty kill, at home especially. We’ve been solid, but it’s a conversation we’ve had throughout the year, you know, even playing good hockey five on five like we have when we get into some tough playoff games and series, I think special teams can make a big difference,” Judson said.

“The penalty kill has kind of done their job all year. It’s getting better as we go, hopefully peaking at the right time. And, you know, the power play’s been okay. But if we can improve on that as we get to playoff time, hopefully it can come through for big moments.”

The Lakers will look to cement their position at the top of the league over the course of their last nine games of the season. They head to Red Lake for a weekend series against the last-place Miners on Friday and Saturday before a mid-week contest against their toughest competition in the standings, the Dryden Ice Dogs, back home on Feb. 24.

They’ll have a series in Thunder Bay and another pair of games in Red Lake then wind up the season with a series back home against the second-last place Ironwood Lumberjacks to wind up the regular season.

“The first half of the season, I think you’re establishing your culture, your work ethic, getting in shape, building systems, building your team, and all those things to kind of prepare yourself,” Judson said.

This time of year, our team is set, we know our systems, we know how we want to play the game, and it’s more about making sure that we’re rested, we’re healthy, and we’re preparing the right way on and off the ice, to be ready to go for March. So obviously, we still have to play well down the stretch. We’ve got some business to take care of yet, but we want to make sure we’re in a good spot, you know, both physically and mentally, come mid-March to be ready to roll for playoff time.

The team followed Monday’s Family Day victory with a meet and greet autograph session. Judson says it’s important for the team to see the support they have in the community and to get out there.

“It was a great event for us, one that we look forward to all year. I think last year, the first time doing the autograph line after the game was quite a surprise for the attention and the fan support we got,” Judson said.

“Then this year again, you come out and the lobby’s full with kids looking to meet their favourite players and get autographs and take pictures. You know, that’s what junior hockey is all about, is being involved in the community and building those relationships and being involved with young people that are Lakers fans, so our boys do a good job with that stuff. I’ve built some good relationships around the community with hockey players. We’re at schools every week and events like this I think are a really good thing for making sure that we’re a real community-based team.”