Lakers awards

#1 Rookie of the year

Gunnar Simon with assistant coach Cody Mosbeck

#2 Most Improved Player

Gunner Paradis with assistant coach Cody Mosbeck

#3 The Lanny Freeman Award for best Defenseman

Evan Kabel with Cody Mosbeck and Sarah (Freeman) Kivimaki

#4 The Bev Kotnik Award for volunteerism

Foster Couvier with board member Mike Cuzzolino

#5 The Eugene McPherson Memorial Award for the most gentlemanly, sportsmanlike player

–Jack Wood with Tara Allaire

#6 The Pam Bujold Allen Memorial Award for the player who lives life with integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness. Is authentically themselves, innovative, hard-working, goal-oriented, community-minded and always goes the extra mile.

–Emmerson Evans with Tara Allaire

#7 The PITA award sponsored by Rusty Myers Flying Services for the biggest Pain In The Ass to play against.

Ian Snooks with Jennilee Whalen

#8 The Boston Pizza Leadership Award

Brady Krentz with General Manager Luke Judson

#9 Most Dedicated Player sponsored by Badiuk Equipment

Gavin Simon with General Manager Luke Judson

#10 Flint House Fan Favourite Award

Landon Lowes with Stacy and Christine Cridland

#11 Top Local Player sponsored by Kitchen Creek Golf Course

Evan Kabel with Head Coach Tyler Miller

#12 Top Forward

Ian Ness with Head Coach Tyler Miller

#13 Duane Cridland Memorial award for MVP

Evan Kabel with Tyler Miller, Stacey and Christine Cridland

Missing from seniors photo is Darnell Kempf

Two Lakers win League awards.

The Fort Frances Lakers handed out their own awards on Sunday evening but two Lakers have also been recognized by the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL).

Lakers goaltender Gunner Paradis was named the SIJHL’s most improved player.

As noted on the league’s website: “Paradis has competed for 2 seasons to become one of the most dependable goaltenders in the SIJHL. Last season, Gunner played only 6 games as the Lakers 3rd string goalie, but showed up every day, and to every ice time available, to push for a bigger opportunity, challenge his teammates, and improve his game.

“Last season in six games, Paradis posted a 4.65 GAA and 0.893 SV%. he improved on those number tremendously this season, posting a 3.28 GAA and 0.917 SV% (5th in the league), and entered the playoffs as the Lakers #1 goaltender.”

Lakers defenseman Evan Kabel was also named the league’s top defender for the season.

According to the SIJHL’s post: “Kabel was the Lakers most consistent player all season. His skating ability allows him to take over games offensively and defensively, and he did – often. Kabel played in all situations, and had to be highlighted in every team’s game plan against the Lakers. Kabel led the team in scoring by defenseman, ice time, and quarterbacked a potent Lakers powerplay all season.

“Kabel tied for 5th in scoring for defenseman across the league this regular season. His skating ability, awareness, and poise makes him a threat to play against every night.”

Both players also received the same awards from the Lakers organization.