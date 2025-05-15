Lakers announce pair of commitments for ‘25-’26

Over the last two days the Fort Frances Lakers Junior A hockey team has announced two players who will join the team next season.

On Tuesday the Laker announced local talent, Alex Booth will play for the team next season. The defenseman has played four games for the Lakers as an affiliate player.

Booth spent the last two seasons with the U18 AAA Kenora Thistles.

“Alex is a player who has been involved with the Lakers program for the past two seasons,” said Lakers General Manager and head coach, Luke Judson.

“He’s been a consistent presence at our off-season workouts, and has played well as an affiliate player. Alex thinks the game well, is responsible with the puck, and has excellent offensive awareness that we are excited to add to the roster.”

On Wednesday the Lakers announced the addition of Forward Malcolm Snooks of Thompson, MB. Who joins the team from the U18 AAA Norman North Stars.

The Snooks name might sound familiar to Lakers fans as he is the brother of graduating player Ian Snooks.

“Fort Frances will remember the Snooks name, and Malcolm brings the same tenacity and energy that made his brother Ian successful with our team,” said Judson.

“It was clear from day one of our NWO Showcase that Malcolm showed up with something to prove. He plays much bigger than his size, finishes checks, and plays the game the right way in all areas of the ice. Lakers fans will love how he competes.”

The Lakers have teased further player announcements to come later Thursday and as the offseason progresses.