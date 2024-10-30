Lakers announce November promotional nights

FORT FRANCES, ON – After only three home games in the month of October, the Fort Frances Lakers have a busy November planned, with plans to partner with community groups, charitable organizations, and local businesses during the month of November.

Tuesday, November 5 vs Ironwood Lumberjacks: A Night Out on Duane, Presented by the Cridland Family Foundation

Duane Cridland was a leader who dedicated himself to our community as a volunteer, participating and working on a wide range of projects, charitable initiatives, and ventures. Duane had a passion for many things in life, including hockey! To celebrate Duane, on Tuesday, November 5, everyone is invited to join us at the Lakers game at NO COST. Whether it’s your first time to a game, or you’re a lifelong Lakers fan, sports like hockey are a way to bring our community together. This FREE night of hockey is sponsored by the Cridland Family Foundation. ‘Duane’s Lager,’ will be available for sale at the Lakers beer garden, featuring a commemorative can. A donation booth will be set up on the concourse with proceeds going to the Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association and the Fort Frances Gymnastics Club.

Friday, November 8 vs Red Lake Miners: Hallett Brewing Night

On November 8, the Lakers beer garden will be pouring a special Lakers beer during Hallett Brewing Night! Be sure to stop by Hallett Brewing at 408 Scott Street before all Lakers home games in November… they’ll be offering a GAMEDAY Toonie Hot Dog Bar, and $1 off draft pours for fans wearing their Lakers gear!

Friday, November 15 vs Thunder Bay North Stars: Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services Fundraiser

On November 15, Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services will have an information booth on the concourse for their Stepping Out For Foot Health initiative. Fans are encouraged to visit their booth to learn more and donate to their programing that includes diabetes services.

Saturday November 16 vs Kam River Walleye: Hockey & Homelessness, Presented by the DRRSB Homelessness Committee

On November 16, the Lakers and the Out of the Cold Fort Frances Homelessness Committee will recognize National Housing Day and wrap up the No Place Like A Home awareness campaign. We’ll be sharing important information on homelessness in our community and will be accepting donations of winter accessories (hats, mitts, socks) at the Lakers game. Let’s support those in need in our community!