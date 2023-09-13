Lakers announce first half promotional schedule

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Fort Frances Lakers have announced the promotional schedule for the first half of the 2023/24 season. The Fall/Winter 2023 Promotional Schedule features six special events that will see the Lakers partner with community groups, organizations, and regional First Nations.

The Lakers will partner with Seven Generations Education Institute and Treaty 3 First Nations to host Treaty Night on Friday, October 6. The game will feature themed jerseys that will be available for silent auction and involve representatives and athletes from regional Treaty 3 First Nations. The event will spotlight indigenous-owned businesses, programs, and organizations.

Prior to the game on Saturday, October 7, the Lakers will host the Lakers Tailgate Party. This free, all-ages event will feature a barbeque, food truck, bouncy castles, music and entertainment, games and more.

On October 28, we’re taking it back to the early 2000’s with former Borderland Thunder, Jr Sabres, and Lakers players, as the Lakers host Alumni Night. Alumni Night will see the Lakers debut their alternate jerseys that feature a brand new colourway – a nod to the Borderland Thunder.

Fans can head to the rink following the Trunk or Treat event on October 31 as the Lakers host a Halloween Party. The event will feature giveaways, candy and more. Costumes are encouraged!

Didn’t get tickets to the Eras Tour? Swifties rejoice! On November 11, the Lakers will partner with community organizations including Best for Kitty and the Border Skating Club to host The Eras Night. Fans are encouraged to dress to the theme as we sing along to our favourite Swift tracks, give away themed attendance prizes, enjoy some exciting performances, and raise awareness for cat adoption.

The first half promotional schedule wraps up with a Holiday Toy Drive on December 15. The Lakers will partner with local organizations to spread holiday cheer throughout our community.

The second half promotional schedule will be announced in the coming months. Events will include Fan Appreciation Night and Pride Night, a partnership with local 2SLGBTQIA+ organization Borderland Pride.

For more information, visit www.fortfranceslakers.com.