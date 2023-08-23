Lakers acquire Jack Orchard

The line-up for the fort Frances Lakers is getting better by the day.

The Lakers have acquired goaltender Jack Orchard from the NOJHL’s Soo Eagles in exchange for a player development fee.

The 6’0, 20-year-old Orchard appeared in 19 games for the SIJHL’s Kam River Fighting Walleye last

season, posting a record of 11-5-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage. Prior to his time in Kam River, Orchard backstopped the NA3HL’s Gillette Wild to a 19-1-1 record, finishing the 2021-22 season with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

“We are excited to have another local player who adds great experience join the team,” said Lakers Assistant Coach, Cody Mosbeck. “It’s a great opportunity for Jack and our team.”

The Lakers are gearing up for a great season ahead, and are reaching out to the community to get in on the action. Volunteers are always welcome, and the tram’s management is currently seeking billet homes, to house out-of-town players for the season. Billet families are paid a stipend to cover room and board, along with exclusive access to special events, and a season pass. Reach out to Sarah Kivimaki at 807-275-6991 or visit https://fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families to learn more.