Join the Canadian Bass Championship Team as a Volunteer Director

Are you passionate about community events and making a difference? Do you have a knack for leadership and organization? If so, we want you to join our team as a Volunteer Director for the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship!

About Us: The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship is an annual fishing tournament that brings together anglers from across the country for a thrilling competition on the beautiful waters of Rainy Lake. For over 25 years, our event has been a highlight of the summer season, drawing fishing enthusiasts and spectators alike.

Role Description: As a Volunteer Director, you will play a vital role in the planning and execution of the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship. Responsibilities include:

Collaborating with fellow directors to oversee various aspects of the event, such as logistics, marketing, and sponsorship.

Recruiting and coordinating volunteers to ensure smooth operations during the tournament.

Engaging with sponsors, participants, and community members to promote the event and enhance its impact.

Contributing innovative ideas and strategies to improve the overall experience for participants and attendees.

Why Volunteer With Us:

Make a meaningful impact: By volunteering as a director, you’ll have the opportunity to contribute to the success of one of the region’s premier events and support the local community.

Gain valuable experience: Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a newcomer to event management, this role offers valuable leadership and teamwork experience that can enhance your resume and skill set.

Join a dynamic team: You’ll work alongside passionate individuals who share your enthusiasm for outdoor recreation and community engagement, forming lasting connections and friendships along the way. Exiting Directors are willing to share their experience.

How to Apply: If you’re ready to take on this exciting opportunity and become a Volunteer Director for the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship, we want to hear from you! Please send a brief statement of interest to futuremoves@tbaytel.net. Be sure to include any relevant experience or skills that make you a great fit for the role.

Join Us Today! Don’t miss your chance to be part of something special. Join our team as a Volunteer Director and help us make the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

For more information, contact Jeanette at 807-275-9229.