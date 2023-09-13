It’s all child’s-play at the RRWT

The organizers of the Rainy River Walleye Tournament know that fishing and kids go together. So they’ve put together a line-up of fun family activities, that everyone can enjoy.
It all takes place Saturday at the Big Tent, so pack up the whole family for a full day of fun!
The action kicks off with the ever-popular Touch-a-truck, where kids can get up close (and inside) their favourite emergency vehicles and other big equipment, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
At 10 a.m., registration gets underway for the Kids Mini-Tournament. It’s never too early to get your kids into fishing – it teaches patience, perseverance and problem-solving. If you’ve got an aspiring young angler, or one who just wants to try it out for the first time, sign up – there are lots of prizes to be won! There will be two flights, for ages 7 and under, and over 8. Hosts Rainy River Recreation Board asks that all participants bring their own life jacket.
From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Rainy River Early ON centre will be out with kids activities for parents and their kids to enjoy together. Stop by for a make-and-take craft activity.
If the kids get hungry, there will be lots of food options under and around the tent.
There’s plenty to see and do for everyone in the family at the Rainy River Walleye Tournament – make a plan to head down to the big tent together.
Tips on fishing with kids
Thinking about a fall fishing trip with the kids? Here are a few pointers to make a day a success, and foster a life-long love of fishing, from ontario.ca.
- Relax! Bring a smile and an open mind.
- Keep it simple. An inexpensive rod and reel, with live bait and a bobber, will get you off to a good start.
- Fish from shore. Kids sometimes need a chance to run around.
- Fish for little fish. Kids often care more about the number of fish they catch than the size. Sunfish and other pan-sized fish are plentiful and easy to hook.
- Make it fun. Encourage patience, cooperation, and trying something new.
- Teach skills. Kids learn by doing.
- Help children problem-solve. Lines get tangled. Hooks get snagged. Fish stop biting. Identifying a problem and finding its solution is a valuable skill.
- Be flexible. If your child is too excited to sit still with a bobber and live bait, change tactics or move to a different spot.
- Be a good eco-citizen. Don’t litter, follow the fishing regulations, and release any fish you don’t plan to eat.
- Don’t stay too long. End your trip on a high note.