It’s all child’s-play at the RRWT

The organizers of the Rainy River Walleye Tournament know that fishing and kids go together. So they’ve put together a line-up of fun family activities, that everyone can enjoy.

It all takes place Saturday at the Big Tent, so pack up the whole family for a full day of fun!

The action kicks off with the ever-popular Touch-a-truck, where kids can get up close (and inside) their favourite emergency vehicles and other big equipment, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

At 10 a.m., registration gets underway for the Kids Mini-Tournament. It’s never too early to get your kids into fishing – it teaches patience, perseverance and problem-solving. If you’ve got an aspiring young angler, or one who just wants to try it out for the first time, sign up – there are lots of prizes to be won! There will be two flights, for ages 7 and under, and over 8. Hosts Rainy River Recreation Board asks that all participants bring their own life jacket.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Rainy River Early ON centre will be out with kids activities for parents and their kids to enjoy together. Stop by for a make-and-take craft activity.

If the kids get hungry, there will be lots of food options under and around the tent.

There’s plenty to see and do for everyone in the family at the Rainy River Walleye Tournament – make a plan to head down to the big tent together.

2014

Clyde Laplante caught this 7.75 inch muskie in the 2014 RRWT – it was the first muskie organizers had ever seen reeled in during the mini-tournament. 2017

3 year old Hunter Plante caught a 15” Walleye at the kids tournament 2005

Carson Noga of Fort Frances was recognized as most promising young angler after landing this walleye in the 2005 RRWT Kid’ tourney. 2018

Blaire Pocock holds a trophy won at the mini-tournament in the 2018 RRWT.

Tips on fishing with kids

Thinking about a fall fishing trip with the kids? Here are a few pointers to make a day a success, and foster a life-long love of fishing, from ontario.ca.