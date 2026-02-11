Ice fishing competition reels town to the river

Holes were carved and rods started pulling in fish flopping on the ice during Sunday morning’s fishing derby in Rainy River, Ont.

Honouring the late Rick Bourre, an active member of the Rainy River community and avid outdoorsman, the Rick Bourre Memorial Ice Fishing Derby brings the community together in friendly competition and good spirits.

Event coordinator and daughter of the man it celebrates, Lindsay Bourre said the derby is being held for the first time since 2020 and seeing a great turnout.

“We’re over 120 people now and I can’t believe we’ve already caught so many fish,” Bourre said. “My dad passed away in 2019, that’s where the name comes from. The rec director at the time planned it for the next year and kept the name.”



Justin Wagner with his daughter, Sutton. Locals to Rainy River, Justin takes his family to the derby as often as it is held. Lindsay Bourre and her son, Kaleb. Lindsay is the lead event organizer for the ice fishing derby held in honour of her late father Rick’s memory.

Hank Wagner and his grandmother Gabrielle Langlais enjoyed perfect weather for ice fishing on Sunday. Mike Bourre, the brother of the late Rick Bourre, helped to organize the derby and participates as a competitor to uphold his brother’s memory and keep close with the community. Kaleb Johnson pulls a walleye out from the ice during Sunday’s Rick Bourre Memorial Ice Fishing Derby in Rainy River.

There were plans to keep the derby going as an annual tradition, but the COVID-19 pandemic and ice being too thin in years following halted it from becoming a recurring theme during winter in Rainy River.

The competition included monetary prizes and fishing gear for the top three places in three different categories: biggest walleye, biggest northern pike and a kids section where any fish was accepted, Bourre said.

With a mild temperature and little wind, the perfect weather gave families a great opportunity to gather as a community and enjoy a relaxed day of fun together.

Justin Wagner, a local who brought his children to the event, said his kids were having a great time.

“It’s perfect, not too cold and we’re having fun,” Wagner said as his daughter held up a fish still on the line. “It’s really good. This is our second year coming to this and it’s an awesome way to spend the day.

The competition ran until 4 p.m. The crowd met after at the Rainy River Legion for the announcement of winners. First place in walleye catches went to Brayden Kreger with 2.46 lb.; first in northern pike fishing was won by Carter St. Pierre with 7.14 lb.

Bourre said they plan to make the derby a more consistent annual event in Rainy River, as long as the weather permits for the years to come.