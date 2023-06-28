Hornets to join Canada Day races in Emo

After three weeks of racing at the Emo Speedway to shake off the rust, and one weekend away, the weekend warriors at Borderland Racing are back in action with two days of racing this Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1!

The championship points battles are tight as can be so far this season, with a tie for the lead of the WISSOTA Mid-West Modifieds and only 10 points separating the top three of the WISSOTA Modified championship.

With two wins to his name, #55 Tylar Wilson has claimed the lead in the Emo Street Stock championship battle, however with consistent finishes, the Dirty Dean Racing cars of #54 Dean Kellar and #45 Terry Kellar are close behind in second and third respectively. In the WISSOTA Mid-West Modified battle, with a win and two top five finishes to his credit, #50 Brady Caul has had a strong start to his season, but consistency has been the key to #59X James Lambert as the two drivers are tied for first place with #3X Jesse Thompson close behind in third place.

In the WISSOTA Modifieds, the slightest mistake can have huge consequences as each of the top three drivers — first place #99 Brody Strachan, second place #85 Jeff Davis, and third place #4JR Cameron Brown — have scored wins this season, with a separation of only 10 points.

As a special long-weekend treat, the Emo Speedway will also be hosting a fourth class of car this week with the Hornet drivers from our neighbouring tracks of Lake of the Wood Speedway in Kenora and Thunder City Speedway in Thunder Bay. Hornets are four-cylinder cars that are bone stock beyond the needed safety modifications, and what they may lack in horsepower they more than make up for in full throttle action!

On top of a weekend of racing action; the Borderland Racing Association, the Township of Emo and the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society will be hosting a full slate of Canada Day activities for the whole family between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 1! Starting at noon, there will be bouncy houses and inflatables for the more adventure-seeking kids in your life, or if you are having trouble beating the heat, be sure to stop by our splash zone complete with environmentally-friendly water balloons. There will be several other activities scattered throughout the fairgrounds for young and old alike to enjoy. To help look after the shopaholic in your life, there will be an array of your favourite local makers and bakers who always have something special available, or take in a bite to eat from one of our several local food vendors. There will also be a car show featuring some of your favourite hot rods from the Borderland Cruisers, as well as your favourite race cars, as the drivers will be available for a meet and greet throughout the afternoon. Finally, there will also be a dunk tank with the proceeds going towards the Emo Food Bank, and you never know who will be on the hot seat, it may even be your favourite RRVAS or BRA board member! Just before the drivers prepare for the evening of racing Saturday, there will be a trick-or-treating event in the pits between 4 and 5 p.m. for any kids who want to get some treats before the racing action, with fireworks to follow the racing program weather permitting.

Racing on both Friday and Saturday will start with hot laps at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday will be our first responder night where all first responders can get into the races for free with an ID badge. With a full weekend of family fun on the docket I hope to see you at the races!