Hockey hardware at tourney

The Fort Frances Girls and Women’s Hockey Association enjoyed a strong showing at the Stars Cup Tournament The event, hosted by Winnipeg East Female Hockey, was held in Winnipeg from March 22-24, featuring teams from across Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario, including Emo, Kenora and Dryden. The FFGWHA U13 Leafs dominated, earning gold with a shutout win against the Oakville Wolverines. Meanwhile, the U11 Leafs showed incredible skill, earning a well-deserved Silver medal in a tough 1-0 final. The U9 Red Wolves also took home hardware. They fought hard and snagged the bronze after an action-packed weekend of hockey. – Submitted photos