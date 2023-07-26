Have a safe return to hockey with FFMHA and RefleXion Studio

The Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association is partnering with RefleXion Studio to bring a pre-season hockey camp to Fort Frances.

Josh Colling is the coach of the U18 AA Fort Frances Canadians he says the hope is to give players the chance to prepare for the upcoming season.

“The idea of the camp overall is to work on hockey fundamentals and health,” Colling said. “So things like edgework, skating, passing, shooting, and preseason conditioning, to promote players’ safe return to the sport of hockey.”

The season doesn’t really take much time to ramp up, Colling says. So this camp should help players get up to speed.

“In early September teams get right into hockey,” Colling said. “Games and tournaments start happening pretty quick, we have tryouts that happen pretty well right away at the start of the season (for AA teams). So the idea is that as those participants start rolling in, when they start into hockey they’ve already had some edge work, some conditioning, stretching, just getting back into the movement. With the primary goal of preventing injuries as they get into the season.”

“We’re partnering with Reflexion Studio, so they’re going to be doing some nutritional education for sport and dry-land training with the participants,” Colling said.

The camp will feature four sessions with a 50-minute dry-land session before one of the on-ice sessions. The dates vary for the different age groups. But begin running the week of August 2 into the first week of September.

There will be space for 48 players in two groups across U11, U13, U15, and U18 age groups.

Colling says that injury mitigation is important for all players.

“It’s for all players, house league, competitive, travel, higher, all categories,” Colling said. “The emphasis is on injury mitigation.”

The program costs $100 per player and Colling says they are very pleased to have Reflexion Studio on board as a sponsor. Registration can be done via spordle.com by searching for Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association.