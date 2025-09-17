Godbout, Stus take Naicatchewenin Bass/Walleye title

The annual Naicatchewenin Walleye/Bass Classic held last weekend on September 12/13 was a huge success. A record breaking 50 teams participated.

The top 5 teams were:

Vince Godbout and Jordan Stus with a 2 day total of of 25.89 lbs. Winning $5,000. Braeden and Greg Beazley with a total weight of 22.75 lbs. Winning $3500. Aaron and Tim McDowall, their 2 day total being 22.16 lbs. Winning 2,000. Hayden Campbell and Dalton Alexander with a 2 day total of 22.13 lbs. Winning $1,000. Ed and Kailen Morrison, a 2 day total of 20.96. Winning $500.

The NFN Fall Bass and Walleye Classic, Glenn Smith Memorial Award for biggest bass was caught by Andrea Turgeon and Dave Byrnes, with a weigh in of 4lbs. 23 ozs.

Vince Godbout and Jordan Stus. – Robin McCormick photo

Glenn’s children would like to thank the Bass and Walleye committee for letting them honour their Dad in this way, and for everyone’s support last year.

Miigwetch to all.

The organizers would like to thank all the people that made this tournament a great success.

Their greatest reward is being able to reel in a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone!