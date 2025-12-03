Four Lakers selected to SIJHL all-star showcase in Thunder Bay

Two forwards, a defender, and a goaltender from the Fort Frances Lakers will make their way to Thunder Bay in the new year to compete with other SIJHL all-stars against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves.

Lakers forward and captain Pierce Gouin, forward and Fort Frances native Teagan Wrolstad, defenseman Judd Pesch, and goalie Nolan Koethler have all been selected for the all-star team.

The league and the Thunderwolves hockey program announced the partnership in a late November press release.

The SIJHL team will play two exhibition matches against the Thunderwolves on January 2 and 3, 2026, at the Fort William Gardens, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. both nights.

Fort Frances Laker forward Teagan Wrolstad, left, is one of four Lakers players heading to the SIJHL all-star showcase that will be held in Thunder Bay in January 2025. The all-star team will be facing off against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves on January 2 and 3, 2025, at the Fort William Gardens. – Allan Bradbury photo

On the Lakers’ players selections, Head Coach and GM Luke Judson made the following statement:

“We have had an exciting start to the season and it’s great to see some of our go-to guys recognized as representatives of the SIJHL,” Judson wrote.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for them to showcase themselves and gain experience playing at the U Sports level.”

The Thunderwolves currently sit second in the OUA West division with a 10-6 record.

Gouin currently leads the Lakers in points with 17, with seven goals and 10 assists, and Wrolstad sits third with 15 points on 8 goals and 7 assists.

Pesch has 9 points from the blue line including 2 goals and 7 assists.

Koethler has a 7-1-1-1 record in 10 games played with a 0.938 save percentage and 1 shutout so far this season.

“We are very excited to showcase our league and our players against one of Canada’s premiere university hockey programs,” said SIJHL Chairman Doug Lein.

“We hope this partnership marks the beginning of a long-standing relationship with Lakehead University and the Thunderwolves organization.”

The Thunderwolves believe the challenge is a great opportunity for the Junior A players looking to make the leap to U Sports or post secondary hockey in the future.

“We’re excited to bring this event to Thunder Bay,” said Thunderwolves Hockey Operations Manager Kody Anton.

“For SIJHL players, this is a great test to see where they stand against U Sports athletes. Many of these young men have goals of advancing to the collegiate level, and measuring themselves against a top university program is an invaluable step in that process. It’s an outstanding opportunity for both the players and our fans.”

TBaytel has come on board as the event’s title sponsor, saying they’re excited to partner with the participating organizations.

“Tbaytel is proud to be the title sponsor for the inaugural All-Star Showcase at Fort William Gardens,” said Stacy Giardetti, Tbaytel’s Director of Marketing and Communication.

“This partnership with the SIHL and LU Thunderwolves is a must-see event and a great opportunity for our region. As a deeply rooted company, Tbaytel is committed to supporting the communities we serve. Our continued community partnerships uphold this promise. We wish both teams the best and encourage the community to support this showcase.”

Ticketing information for the two-game series has not been announced at this time.

The Lakers final home game of 2025 takes place Saturday night, Dec. 6 where they will host a toy drive for UNFC and a vendor market on the concourse.