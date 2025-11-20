Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame makes $3,000 in donations to KidSport and the Legion

The Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame has made two financial donations aimed at help local kids get involved in sports.

A total of $3,000 from attendee donations raised during the Hall of Fame’s 2022 and 2025 induction ceremonies will be given to KidSport Fort Frances ($2,000) and Fort Frances Legion Branch 29 ($1,000). Both organizations were recognized for their dedication in “giving kids the opportunity to get in the game,” the hall said in a press release.

“These donations unlock exciting opportunities for local youth to explore recreation, boost their confidence, and create unforgettable memories,” the Hall of Fame said. “It’s all about keeping kids active, connected, empowered, and passionate about their potential. A huge thank you to our sponsors and event-goers – your support is fueling the dreams of tomorrow’s athletes and leaders right here in our community!”

KidSport grants cover registration fees and equipment costs for low-income families, ensuring no child misses out on the chance to participate. To apply for funding visit kidsportcanada.ca/ontario/fort-frances/apply-for-a-grant. The Legion is a regular supporter of youth sports across all of its branches.

The Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 2012 to preserve and honour the region’s sports heritage. Since the inaugural induction ceremony in 2015, 17 athletes, 18 builders and 11 teams have been honoured for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to a wide variety of sports.

Plaques for all the inductees can be seen in the lobby of the Memorial Sports Centre. The next Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for September 23, 2028.