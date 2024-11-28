Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees

The Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for the 2025 season. The Muskies 1989 Gold Medal boys’ hockey team, and a former hockey All American, are among two teams, one builder and three athletes entering the Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame in 2025.

The six inductees will officially enter the Hall of Fame, during ceremonies at La Place Rendez-vous on Saturday August 9, 2025.

The two teams entering the Hall of Fame are the 1977-78 Muskie Boys Basketball team which won the NWOSSAA Championship. Head Coach Brad “Bucky” Bodnarchuk, Assistant Coach John Bock. Players: the late Gord Ash, Dave Ashworth, Dan Bird, Brad Carlson, Rick Chambers,

Bill Douglas, the late Mark Drazenovich, Ron Fryer, Francis Ling, Ross Quirie, Mike Stamarski.

1989 FFHS Muskie Boys Hockey team who won the Provincial Gold Medal. Head Coach Terry Ogden, Assistant Coaches: Ken Christiansen, Glenn Edwards. Manager: the late Barney Maher. Players: Jay Albright, Shane Bliss, Neil Cooper, Craig Erb, Marcel Horton, Tim Lindberg, Murray McLeod, Geoff MacEachern, Chris Medicine, Ken Pocock, Manny Rego, Chris Spence, Wayne Strachan, Bill Tucker, Gib Tucker, Brett Watt, Mark Wilkins, Dean Wilson.

The inductee in the Builder Category is Rick Wiedenhoeft who is a long time football and volleyball official. He was a former coach and athletic director at FFHS. He was an outstanding football player at FFHS and the University of Waterloo.

The athletes being inducted are Gary Beck who led the St. Scholastica Saints to two NAIA national hockey championships in the 1970’s, Erin (McIvor) Howe who was a team captain with the York University women’s hockey team; And the late Elov Seger who was a first team All American defenseman on the 1961 – 62 Michigan Tech NCAA national hockey championship team.