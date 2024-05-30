Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations

The Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the next induction ceremony to be held on Saturday August 9, 2025.

The Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 2012 with a mission to preserve and honour the area’s rich and proud sports heritage. Since the inaugural induction event in 2015, 14 athletes, 19 builders and 9 teams have been honoured for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to a wide variety of sports.

Nominations are made by the general public through an open nomination process.

The Hall of Fame Committee itself does not nominate athletes, builders or teams; however, the final list of inductees is determined by the Selection Committee through a defined scoring process.

Download a nomination form and Hall of Fame criteria from the Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page or pick up a nomination form at; The Memorial Sports Centre, La Place Rendezvous, Seven Generations Educational Institute, Taggs Source for Sports, West End Motors and Westland Insurance.

The deadline for nominations is October 15, 2024. Nominations that were submitted for the 2019 and 2022 events but were not selected will also be considered for induction in 2025.

More than 200 guests attended the event in 2022 including Honoured Member alumni, and of course family, friends and former team mates of the new Inductees.

The Fort Frances area has many incredible athletes, teams, and builders of sport that have the potential to be recognized and honoured for their contributions. The area has a rich history in many sports including, but not limited to basketball, body building, bowling, boxing, curling, figure skating, football, golf, gymnastics, hockey, martial arts, power lifting, soccer, softball, skeet shooting, squash, swimming, track and field, volleyball, and wrestling.

Inductee’s plaques may be viewed on the Hall of Fame Facebook page and in the lobby of the Memorial Sports Centre 740 Scott Street. The Hall of Fame is grateful to local craftsman Stan Blasky who built the display cabinets and to the Ice for Kids Committee who paid for them.