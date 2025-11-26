Fort Frances pool sharks perform at 55-Plus games

From Aug. 5-7, 2025 Fort Frances residents Carey Gosselin and Canadian Champion Les Baker travelled to Sudbury to compete in the Ontario 55+ Summer Games’ 8-Ball Pool Championships.

Gosselin defeated the Baker in round-robin play then had to face him again in the first round of the playoffs. Gosselin won the best two out of three match 2-0 at the end of the final day. Gosselin then played Emannouil Evangelou from Sudbury / Nipissing for the bronze medal. Evangelou had been a perfect 12-0 throughout round robin play but Gosselin was able to defeat him 2-1 to win the bronze medal. Baker finished with a record of 9-4 and Gosselin finished 10-4.

Both Gosselin and Baker have both qualified to play in the Senior Games Canadian Championship in 2028 with Baker as the defending Canadian senior 8-ball champion having won the gold medal in the discipline in 2024 in Quebec City. No host city has been chosen for 2028 at this time.

Gosselin and Baker say they appreciate the support from the community.

Photo cutline- Les Baker, left, and Carey Gosselin competed at the Ontario 55+ games in August. Gosselin came home with a bronze medal. –Submitted photos

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Cindy Noble and Cynthia Woodland and everybody else at the Senior Centre for all of their support and kind words during our journey to Sudbury. Last but not least we would like to commend the city of Sudbury and all their volunteers for putting on such a great 55-plus Summer games.”