Fort Frances named one of Canada’s best fishing destinations

A fishing site that aims to connect anglers with the best fishing around the world has named Fort Frances as one of Canada’s Best Fishing Destinations for 2025.

FishingBooker is an online marketplace that claims to have 6,000 fishing guides in over 100 countries that “helps customers find and book fishing trips around the globe.” Rather than simply picking a destination on a map, anglers can narrow down their dream fishing trip by selecting the type of fishing they want to do, the kinds of fish they’re hunting for, and even what type of technique they’re itching to try to land the big one. The accompanying FishingBooker Blog site also features tips and tricks to improve fishing success, along with guides to fishing in different locations and even just helpful information about different fish species.

In a post last updated on January 29, 2025, the FishingBooker Blog listed out its Top 10 Best Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2025, giving anglers notice on where they might find the fishing action they crave when seasons open this year. Nestled amongst recommendations for Nanaimo, B.C., and Dauphin Lake, Man., is Fort Frances, one of three Ontario destinations next to Toronto and Kingston.

The post makes reference to “excellent” fishing in the area, primarily focusing on smallmouth and largemouth bass in the area.

“Fishing out of Fort Frances is actually more than good, it’s excellent,” FishingBooker says.

“Not only will you have the river at your disposal, but you’ll also have legendary Rainy Lake to wet your line in. This means that you’ll never go home empty-handed. Brace yourself for full coolers and sore arms because Fort Frances has Smallmouth and Largemouth Bass galore.”

The site also namedrops the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship as an additional reason for anglers to check out the reason, along with links to the Town of Fort Frances’ site to show off its list of historical landmarks and outdoor adventures.

As for why Fort Frances made the list, a spokesperson for FishingBooker said it’s down to the high quality of bass fishing in the area, something the numerous competitors of the FFCBC could attest to.

“Nestled along the Rainy River, Fort Frances is a prime spot for bass fishing enthusiasts,” said FishingBooker outreach and PR specialist Vanja Polovina.

“This scenic town offers access to both the Rainy River and the renowned Rainy Lake, making it a perfect destination for anglers chasing trophy smallmouth and largemouth Bass. Fort Frances’s long-standing tradition as the host of the Canadian Bass Championship further solidifies its reputation as a top-tier fishing destination. Beyond fishing, visitors can explore historical landmarks, but the town’s true draw is its exceptional bass action.”

To read the complete list, head to fishingbooker.com/blog/best-fishing-canada/.