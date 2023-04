The best and brightest Lakers were honoured last week, at the club’s annual awards banquet. The following are this year’s award recipients. – Allan Bradbury photos

MVP Award- Brenden Stroble presented by goalie coach Brandon Bodnar Most Dedicated Player Award-Brandon Kelly & Brenden Stroble Presented by Luke Judson Rookie of the Year: Ryker Watt presented Allan Bliss FF general supply

Lanny Freeman Award for Best Defenceman- Branden Hill Presented Sarah Freeman-Kivimaki

Most Improved Player- Darnell Kempf presented coach Tyler Miller

Eugene McPherson Award for Gentlemanly Conduct- Jack Wood presented by the McPherson family

Bev Kotnik Award for Volunteerism- Brandon Kelly Presented Gary Silander

Other awards presented:

Fan Favourite Award-Brenden Stroble Presented by Josephine Tibbs

PITA (Pain in the A–) Award- Trever Sanderson Presented by Angie Korzinski

Leadership Award-Branden Hill presented by Tyler Miller

Graduating players, Brenden Stroble, Blake Ferris, Brady Wicklund, and Brandon Hill.