Fort Frances Lakers announce returning powerhouse players

Over the course of the last week the Fort Frances Lakers have begun announcing returning players for the 2024-25 SIJHL season.

Forwards Clark Scaddan, Brady Krentz, and Brody Lindal, and defenseman Caige Starr have been announced this week.

With only two graduating players, the Lakers were the youngest team in the SIJHL last season, with an average age of 18.85 years.

Top scorers Brody Lindal and Brady Krentz join fellow retuning players Clark Scaddan and defenseman Caige Starr to power up the 2024/25 line-up. The coaching staff is excited to have another opportunity to work with such formidable talent on the ice. – Clint Bruyere photo

“I think it was clear to our fans that our team came a long way last year, with our job being to build and develop a young roster,” said Lakers General Manager, Luke Judson. “We are excited to be able to bring these players back to add to the new signings we’ve announced.”

Forward Clark Scaddan caught fire in the second half of the 2023-24 season, scoring 30 points in 24 games after the new year. In his final year of junior hockey, the Thompson, MB native will play a key role in the Lakers offense.

“Clark has been one of our top offensive weapons since he joined the Lakers,” said Judson. “I’m looking forward to seeing him take the next step in becoming a premier player in the SIJHL.”

Forward Brady Krentz will return following a season that saw him score 46 points in 44 games, he was also named the Lakers MVP.

“Brady is a leader for us on and off the ice, and we’ll rely on him to be at hisbest for us to compete for a championship,” said Judson.

Brody Lindal arrived in Fort Frances at the trade deadline from the Red Lake Miners, and went on a tear scoring 23 points in 21 games for the Lakers.

“Getting Brody to Fort Frances changed the culture of our dressing room from day one,” said Judson. “His work-ethic, passion for the game, and attitude puts us in a position to win games.”

The forward born in Melbourne, Australia is proving his ability this summer in the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL), posting 36 points in 24 games for the Sydney Bears.

“Brody is currently putting up impressive numbers against professional players in the AIHL,” said Judson. “We’re expecting him to have a breakout season in 2024-25.”

Defenseman Caige Starr will return to the Lakers blue line this fall.

“Caige embraced being a Laker and was a fan favourite in our community,” said Judson. “He’s a player that is loved by his teammates and comes to the rink every day ready to compete. We expect him to take on a leadership role with our defensive core,” said Judson.

The Lakers will continue to confirm returning players on their social media throughout the rest of the offseason.