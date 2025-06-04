Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship Seeks New Directors for the 30th Anniversary Event

The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship (FFCBC) proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the organization is issuing an urgent call for New Directors and volunteers to help carry the tournament into the future. Without new directors the tournament will not continue.

Over the past three decades the FFCBC has grown into one of the most cherished and successful community events in Northwestern Ontario, thanks to the hard work and dedication of a committed group of volunteers and sponsors. Many of those long-serving Directors have expressed that 2025 will be their final year on the committee, making it crucial to bring in new individuals who are passionate about the event and the community.

“This is a pivotal year for us,” said Jeannette Cawston, FFCBC Coordinator. “As we honor the legacy of this tournament and all it has brought to Fort Frances and surrounding communities, along with area businesses, we must also plan for it’s future. That means bringing in new energy, new ideas, and ensuring that the knowledge built over 30 years is passed on.”

The FFCBC is looking for volunteers to join at the Director level, but also welcome anyone interested in assisting in other ways such as planned events etc. Roles include everything from events coordination, sponsorship and fundraising, site logistics, assistance with marketing, site setup and bar services. Many of these areas would benefit in having more than one volunteer to head these up. An example is 3 people could coordinate bar services.

“Whether you’ve been involved in the past, or you’re someone who’s always wanted to be a part of this amazing event, now is the time,” Cawston added. “This is your chance to help shape the future of the FFCBC.”

If you are interested in joining the FFCB team as a Director or would like to help out in any capacity, please reach out to Jeannette Cawston at: futuremoves@tbaytel.net or by text to 807-275-9229.

Let’s ensure the legacy continues- and the next 30 years are even better than the last.