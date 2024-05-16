Football team seeks athletes

The Muskie Football team is gearing up for a new season, with three weeks of skills camps.

The Championship team will be seeking new members to replace its graduating athletes. Spring camp is open to anyone hoping to join the tea in September.

It will take place Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from May 27 to June 6, from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the FFHS field.

Muskie Spring Camp is open to students entering grades 9 – 12 in September.

All returning players from the 2023 team and any new players are expected to attend unless they are playing another FFHS sport.

Players are asked to wear t-shirt, shorts, football or soccer cleats and bring their own full water bottle.

To develop the team for the future, the coaching staff will also be holding a free non-contact skills camp, for students going into Grades 7 and 8 next year. It will take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, May 21 to May 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at FFHS field.

No experience necessary, and attendees will get to play all of the positions. The camp is a great way to make new friends, so that when you enter high school you know some of the older students and they know you!

