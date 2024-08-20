Football practice has begun; new players welcome

If you’re a Fort Frances High School student who’s thinking of joining the football team this year, now’s the time to join in.

Practices began yesterday, and will continue Monday to Friday at 6-8:30 p.m. The change room opens each evening at 5 p.m. Once school begins, practices will shift to 3:30-6 p.m. nightly.

New players are welcome to join in, with no experience required. Students who haven’t yet been fitted for their equipment should arrive at the high school by 5:15 p.m. and check in with a coach. Enter through the west doors.

The Muskies’ season kicks off 3 p.m. Friday September 6 when they host John Taylor Collegiate. 2023 was the 75th anniversary of the first football team from 1948 at FFHS. Since the pandemic cancelled all high school sports in 2020, 2024 is the 75th year the Muskies have played football.

“Muskie Football provides students with the opportunity represent their community and school while improving their physical fitness, social skills, and learning the importance of punctuality, persistence, and preparation,” said a press release from the team.

Muskie Head Coach Lou Gauthier expects at least 25 players to return from the 2023 team that captured the Winnipeg High School Football League AAA Championship. Twelve of the 24 players who started more than half the games in 2023 return this year. The coaches expect several new players to earn starting roles this season.