Fitness runs in family for Canadian power lifting record holder

Powerlifting meets involve three different events, bench press, squat and deadlift. You can do all three or specialize in one event like Scott did with the bench press.

Scott Witherspoon has set a new Canadian powerlifting record. Scott competed in the Kornerstone Konquest on June 23rd. Scott(age 41) had about six months to train for this power lifting match. It was late last year that Scott took up powerlifting at the suggestion of a friend. The coach at the gym that Scott now works out at suggested that he should train for the Kornerstone Konquest. Scott has always stayed fit by weight training which has definitely payed off and aiding his powerlifting success.

The Canadian record for the bench press in his age group (M1 40-44) and weight division (110 kg) was 457 lbs. On his first warmup Scott benched 440 pounds. On his second lift Scott went for the record and beat it with a lift of 463 pounds.

He then improved on that record with a lift of 480 pounds for his third and final lift.

In his first ever powerlifting competition Scott has set a new Canadian record in his division with a lift of 480 pounds.

Scott is no stranger to competitions and fitness, his family of five have always and still are active and realize the importance of fitness and maybe even a little healthy competition at sporting events!

Scott’s father Gord (age 68) helps run and coach the Borderland Judo club. He still trains with the kids and has entered several tournaments over the past few years. If training goes well this year, Gord would like to see the club enter even more.

Nancy, Scott’s mother (age 66) has competed in triathlons and many marathons. She runs, bikes, swims does weight training classes a few times a week.

Scott’s brother Bryce (age 39) trains for and competes in triathlons.