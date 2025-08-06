First ever CH27 Hockey Camp a success

The last full week of July saw local hockey standout Annalise ‘C.C.’ Hayes host the first ever CH27 Hockey Camp at the Memorial Sports Complex, an event that saw the accomplished player help local athletes develop crucial skills for the game.

Hayes, a well-known player from her time with the Fort Frances Muskies, has played competitively since her high school days with the Wisonsin-Superior Yellowjackets, as well as the Aisulu Almaty, a Kazakhstan-based team that is part of the European Women’s Hockey Leage (EWHL)

Annalise “C.C.” Hayes brought together dozens of hockey players of all ages for an intensive and fun week-long skills camp at the Memorial Sports Centre from July 21 to July 25, 2025. The camp allowed Hayes the chance to help local athletes develop the needed skills and strength to bring their game to the next level. – Allan Bradbury photos

Hayes says that the week on the ice at the Memorial Sports Centre went wonderfully and everyone seemed to have a good time.

“I think the camp went really well,” she said.

“The kids were always laughing and smiling, and they seemed to genuinely have fun throughout. A few even joked that we should make it a full overnight camp next year.”

She says they seemed very engaged in the lessons being taught.

“What stood out most was how receptive they were,” Hayes added

“They were eager to learn, improve, and stay engaged. I think that speaks volumes about their mindset and the effort our coaching staff put in. I have high expectations, and I picked this group of coaches because I know what they’re capable of and I trust them. We delivered together- I wouldn’t have been able to do it without our coaches and my mom, she’s so supportive, was always on top of everything and organized.”

Among Hayes’ group of coaches were another locally based pro player, a member of the Fort Frances Lakers, a coach from the AAA Thunder Bay Queens program and several collegiate level hockey players.

Hayes says she took a different approach when it came to putting together the camp in hopes of bringing the best out of the players. Each day coaches presented a ‘Hustle Award’ to a player in each age group.

“Each day, one player per age group was selected for the Hustle Award. This wasn’t about who scored the most goals or had the flashiest play, it was about relentless effort, a team-first attitude, and being a good teammate both on and off the ice. Coaches paid close attention during every drill, every rep, and even in between. We had a lot of side conversations and made sure every coach’s input was considered before selecting a recipient,” Hayes said.

“The award was not handed out lightly, it was earned. We made sure to explain why each player was chosen, with a coach giving a short speech highlighting exactly what we noticed in their performance and behaviour that day.”

The award created buzz at the end of each day.

“The kids would start whispering and guessing who it might be as the speech was being read, which showed that they were paying attention to each other’s work ethic and actions throughout the day. The cheers, high fives and smiles were awesome to witness when the recipient’s name was called, the kids were genuinely happy for each other,” she said.

Hayes added that the presentation of the Hustle Award each day was a highlight for her as well.

“When the name was finally called, the kids would light up with huge smiles, eyes wide, and full of pride as they put on the award,” she said.

“Watching them soak in that moment, knowing their work ethic and character was recognized and valued, was something truly special. It reminded us all why we do this, and was a highlight of my day.”

Another fun, unique aspect of the week was that they wrapped up on Friday with a skills competition. Where players competed in a shootout, fastest skater, hardest shot and shooting accuracy competitions.

Hayes said the skills competition gave the athletes something to look forward to throughout the week and was a good way to test the skills they’d worked on in a bit of a competitive environment.

The consisted of on-ice practice sessions, classroom learning and video, as well as dryland exercise sessions. Hayes thanked local physiotherapist Dee Drombolis for her help in teaching some of the classroom sessions.

“A big thank you to Dee Drombolis for coming in and sharing her knowledge and what it takes to build healthy habits both on and off the ice,” Hayes said.

“Her experience and perspective were incredibly valuable. Her insight and energy were a huge addition to the camp, and the kids took a lot away from her session. We appreciate you helping grow the game and investing in the next generation of hockey players!”

She also thanked the Fort Frances Lakers and GM/Head Coach Luke Judson for the use of the Lakers dressing room which they used to go over video and classroom discussions.

Hayes hopes to bring back the camp next year providing the Memorial Sports Centre opts to bring back summer ice availability and she says she definitely has picked up on a few things to remember for next time.

“One thing I learned from the camp is just how impactful it is to recognize the intangibles — effort, attitude, and being a good teammate,” Hayes said.

“As coaches, we’re always watching skills and execution, but this experience reminded me that kids really respond to being seen for the little things: winning a puck race, helping a teammate, staying locked in during a drill. I think we did a good job at recognizing the little things, especially when it came to choosing our hustle award winner but there’s always things we can work on. Moving forward, I want to be even more intentional about reinforcing those habits and making sure every kid knows that how they play the game matters just as much as the results.”

Hayes also thanked the camp’s sponsors, CC complex, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, the Chuck McPherson Memorial Hockey Committee and Couchiching First Nation.

Hayes says she hopes to bring the camp back next year and may even make it longer.

“If there’s summer ice next year, we will for sure be back, and even possibly for two weeks,” she said.

“The CH27 camp is something I take a lot of pride in, knowing all the hard work and commitment that was put into it is providing our community and kids something great. At the end of the day it’s more than hockey, its giving back to the community and the kids providing them with a space where they can learn, be inspired and grow.”