FFHS Muskie Boys Awards

#1 The Road Cain Award for a player who is generous in winning, fair and for the good of the team and applauds the efforts of all team members.

Winner-Jarrett Aucoin

#2 The Freeman award for most gentlemanly player

Winner-Trent Friesen

#3 The Randy Roach award for the team’s unsung hero given to the player who shows good hockey skills, dedication to team play, gets the job done but remains the unsung hero.

Winner-Jack Davis

#4 Rookie of the year Winner- Drake Bodnar

#5 The Bert Egan Award for outstanding contribution to Muskie Hockey

Winner-Ashton Armstrong

#6 The Dan Johnson Award given to a player who exemplifies Danny’s attributes of honesty, dedication, positive attitude, perseverance, work ethic, desire to excel, along with a strong playing ability

Winner-Niko Ruppenstein

#7 Most Valuable Player Winner- Callum McCormick