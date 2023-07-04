FFCBC looking for plenty of volunteers, new directors

The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship (FFCBC) is less than a month away, but there’s still time to get involved and help make the year’s event a success.

Every event needs dedicated hands to get it up and running, and the FFCBC is no exception. In addition to volunteers who will help the day to day operations run smoothly, from handling admissions to running fish to the weighmaster, help is also needed for the setup and takedown of the big tent. Jeanette Cawston, volunteer coordinator for the FFCBC, said the event setup is usually a sticking point for the FFCBC committee being able to get enough helping hands to put up the tent and handle the myriad other tasks necessary to get fishing underway.

Some of the volunteer positions still being sought include chaperones and door sales people for the Teen Dance party,scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, angler slip runners, drink ticket sales, morning boat checks for Saturday, July 22, 2023, and fish care. The FFCBC is also a good opportunity for high school students who still need hours for their requirement.

In addition to the tournament’s volunteer needs each year, there is also new room on the Board of Directors. Three new positions are available to interested individuals in order to help steer the tournament in the years to come.

The 2023 tournament is set to run beginning Wednesday, July 19, 2023, with the site setup, rules meeting, Parade of Boats and Teen Dance Party, through to Sunday, July 23, 2023 with site teardown.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2023 Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship as a volunteer, or who is seeking more information about the Board of Directors is encouraged to contact Cawston at 807-275-9229.

For more about the 2023 Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship, keep an eye on the Fort Frances Times and Fort Frances Bulletin in the lead-up to tournament weekend.