Enjoy a roast beef dinner and support a good cause after the weigh-ins

Cornerstone Christian School in Emo will be serving up a delicious roast beef dinner on Saturday evening, May 24, 2025, starting at 5 p.m. at the Emo-Lavallee Arena.

Fundraising committee member Jodi Klassen says the Emo Walleye Committee reached out to the school to see if they were interested in hosting the Saturday night dinner as the previous slot holders, the Fort Frances Lakers, had declined for this year.

“Wanda Barker and Olive Friesen took it on,” Klassen said.

“They are doing all the cooking for it. One of them is a grandma of the school and the other is a volunteer and substitute teacher, and they just have a great love for the school and wanted to help out, so they’ve taken it on and done all the preparations and shopping and organising for it.”

Backing up the two lead volunteers will be members of the school’s community who will help serve and sell tickets, among other required tasks.

Located at the east end of Emo and formerly known as Sturgeon Creek Alternative Program, the private Christian school serves residents of the Rainy River District looking to give their children a religious-based education.

Klassen says that the school relies on the community around them to support the school.

“We definitely rely a lot on our community in Emo,” she said.

“They are very supportive of our school and we’re very grateful for all the support that Emo brings.”

The school also does its best to have students giving back to the community as well.

“The school tries to sing regularly at the Golden Age Manor, they do regular garbage walks through the town and they just really appreciate the small community and all of the help and support from local businesses, it definitely is a big community school,” Klassen said.

“We have volunteers from Emo that run our library, we could not do anything without all the people in Emo we’re super grateful to the Walleye committee for inviting us to do the dinner this year. We like to be part of the community and our high schoolers are great with volunteering and being a part of that.”

Tickets are for sale in advance at JF Electronics for $25 or by contacting the school at 807-482-3838. They will also be available at the final weigh-ins on Saturday night. Don’t miss out on a tasty meal and supporting a great part of the community