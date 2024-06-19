Emo Speedway to celebrate Canada Day early

The Emo Speedway is back to celebrate Canada Day again this year but events will be held on Sunday June 30 rather than on the holiday.

The celebrations are a partnership with the Township of Emo, the Borderland Racing Association and the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society which runs the fairgrounds in Emo.

Darren Derendorf is a member of the organizing committee, he says one of the reasons to do the celebrations on the Sunday before Canada Day is because they like to give drivers the opportunity to have the holiday off to relax or to get home if they’re coming from further afield.

“We’ve been matching it to our second day of our two-day Canada shows, so it might seem a little goofy to be doing Canada Day Celebrations on June 30, but it’s kind of our way to kind of incorporate everything and after that everyone still has the Monday off,” Derendorf said.

The weekend should prove to be busy as in addition to two days of racing on Saturday and Sunday there will be lots for people to do.

Canada Day celebration activities kick off at 11 a.m. at the Emo Fairgrounds on June 30th. There will be a dunk tank, vendor market and food booths. For the kids there will be bouncy castles, face painting, a scavenger hunt and other games. Kids are also invited to go trick or treating in the race pits at 3 p.m. and to join the bike parade at intermission during the races.

The two day racing event also includes the Race for the Fallen, where the track remembers dedicated racers who have passed away, both at the track and away.

They also plan to bring back an old staple from the days of Fun in the Sun celebrations with minnow races.

Starting from 12 p.m. there will be live music and entertainment and a car show on the fairgrounds.

The races kickoff at 6 p.m.

The races will feature the four-cylinder hornet class which are all guest racers as Emo Speedway doesn’t have hornets which are small street stock cars which used to run on the road with no modifications done to the engine but the interior is ripped out and a roll cage is added.

During the races the Fort Frances Lakers will be running the beer tent.

Sunday night is also first responder appreciation night at the track and any paramedic, police officer or firefighter can show their ID for free entry to the grandstand for the races.

Fireworks will be held after the races as well.