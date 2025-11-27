Early ice likely unsafe for fishing

Provincial police are urging anglers to think twice about drilling holes on inland lakes this weekend, even though some popular spots may already be ice-covered — including a few just outside Thunder Bay.

“Early and mid-season ice can be extremely unpredictable,” a provincial police news release warned on Thursday.

“No ice is ever completely safe, and taking risks can result in serious injury or death.”

According to an ice-thickness guide provided by the OPP, ice should be at least four inches thick before it’s considered safe to set out on foot.

Sledders and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) riders should wait until ice has reached a thickness of five to seven inches before taking their machines out, police said.

Ice should be about a foot thick before small passenger vehicles are driven out, the guide advises.

It notes: “Ice depth can vary significantly within short distances.”

Earlier this week, a video that appeared online of some anglers fishing on a barely-frozen Whitefish Lake raised eyebrows in Nolalu. One person noted that daytime temperatures around the village have still been above zero.

“It appeared from the video that the ice was well short of the recommended four inches for safety while on foot,” one person remarked.

Police recommend anglers use a chisel to check ice “ahead of every step” and drill test holes in the ice with a hand auger “to confirm both thickness and quality.”

Warning signs include dark spots, slush and flowing water, police say. Inlets should be avoided.

“Never rely on old tracks — conditions change daily,” the OPP news release said.

Even when ice meets the recommended thickness, anglers should carry ice-picks to assist during an escape following a plunge, as well as a flotation suit or life-jacket, and a charged cellphone.

“Travel with a partner and let someone know your route and return time,” police added.