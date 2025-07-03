Duncan Keith among those to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this fall

Ron Francis, Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee, announced on June 24 that eight individuals have been elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Honoured Membership, in both the Player and Builder Category. The vote took place today at the annual meeting of the Selection Committee in Toronto.

“The Hockey Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these hockey legends as Honoured Members,” said Francis. “Their contributions to the game of hockey are well documented and their election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved.”

In the Builder Category, two individuals were elected.

Jack Parker’s coaching career began in 1968, immediately after graduating from Boston University, where he was captain of the Terriers in his final playing season. He returned to Boston University as an assistant coach a year later, becoming head coach in 1973. At BU, his teams won three NCAA titles, while appearing in 24 NCAA tournaments before Jack retired in 2013 after 40 seasons and 897 career wins – all at the same school.

During her distinguished career Montreal native Daniéle Sauvageau has received numerous awards and recognition for her contributions to the game. She has taken part in six Olympic Games, as a women’s hockey coach, general manager and coaching consultant. Daniéle is the first women ever elected as a Builder in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“My parents have supported me throughout my career,” said Sauvageau.

“They taught me that perseverance, patience and passion are the key builders in life. I’m so proud to now be a Builder in the Hockey Hall of Fame.”

In the Player Category, six individuals were elected.

Jennifer Botterill played her minor hockey (and ringette) growing up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, before playing four seasons at Harvard University from 1998-99 to 2002-03. A four-time First Team All-ECAC and All-American, she went on to play professional hockey before retiring in 2011. Internationally, Jennifer was a member of three gold medal winning Olympic teams and also won the MVP at the 2001 and 2004 IIHF Women’s World Championships.

“My heart is really full with this honour,” said Botterill.

“I appreciate all of the people who have helped me through my career.”

A native of Trencin, Slovakia, Zdeno Chara was a third-round selection of the New York Islanders in 1996 and made his NHL debut in 1997. A steady NHL defenceman for over two decades in the NHL, Chara won the Norris Trophy in 2008-09 and the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. His 1,680 games played are the most ever by an NHL defenceman. “I can’t wait to share this with my family; obviously they are a huge part of this,” said Chara. “I’m grateful to all of my teammates and coaches who helped me get here.”

Born in Wisconsin, Brianna Decker played minor hockey in both her home state and at Shattuck-St. Mary’s high school in Minnesota. Brianna played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin from 2009-10 to 2012-13, earning numerous awards. A member of six gold medal winning U.S. teams at the IIHF Women’s World Championships, she was also a gold medal winner at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. After a stellar professional career, Brianna’s final active game came in 2022 during the Olympic Games in Beijing. “I didn’t think I would ever get this call,” said Decker.

“To be part of the greats that built this game is truly something that is special. I am so thankful.” Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Duncan Keith spent two seasons with the Michigan State Spartans from 2001-03 before joining the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL.

Keith made his NHL debut during the 2005-06 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015). He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2015 and the Norris Trophy in 2009-10 and 2013-14. “I was lucky to play on some really good teams with some great players,” said Keith. “It’s been a journey with many ups and downs, and I want to thank the people who helped me get to this point in my life.”

Alexander Mogilny made his NHL debut on October 5, 1989, with the Buffalo Sabres, where he had a 76-goal season in 1992-93 and led the team in scoring in 1994-95. He later played five seasons for the Vancouver Canucks before being traded to the New Jersey Devils on March 14, 2000, and won the Stanley Cup that season. Internationally, Alexander is a member of the IIHF Triple Gold Club, winning a World Championship in 1989 and a gold medal at the 1988 Olympic Winter Games (in addition to his Stanley Cup win).

“I am happy to be part of a great organization like the Hockey Hall of Fame,” said Mogilny. “I want to thank both my Russian and NHL teammates for helping me achieve this honour.”

A London, Ontario, native Joe Thornton was drafted first overall in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins while a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. After eight seasons with the Bruins, Joe was traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2005, where he played for 15 more seasons and led the team in scoring seven times. One of only 16 players in NHL history to have 1,500 points, he also won the Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2010.

“Holy doodle, I can’t believe that I am receiving this honour,” said Thornton. “There are so many people I need to thank because I certainly couldn’t have done this alone.”

The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration is scheduled on Monday, November 10, in Toronto (preceded by the traditional slate of “Induction Weekend” events beginning on Saturday, November 8, including the annual “Hockey Hall of Fame Game” hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Stay tuned for further announcements in the upcoming weeks which will be posted via HHOF.com and other HHOF social media platforms. http://www.hhof.com.