Drivers vie for top rank in Emo

After a weekend full of racing over the holiday long weekend, the heroes of the Emo Speedway spent their week repairing and preparing for another exciting night of action under the lights. With three classes of cars ready to rumble, the drivers were eager to get back on the clay, high banks of the Emo Speedway to do battle once again. As we enter the mid-season stretch, the championship battles are getting tighter by the week, and each driver is fighting for every position on track to try and find their way to the front of the field by the end of the year.

As the Emo Street Stocks took to the track, the championship points leader #55, Tylar Wilson quickly found himself at the front of the field, scoring his fourth heat and third feature win of the season, however the feature win didn’t come easy as Wilson had to work his way up from a fifth-place start. Farther back in the pack, the #38 of Steve Bruyere made gains in the championship battle with a third-place finish, closing the gap to the #54 of Dean Kellar and the #45 of Terry Kellar. While looking at the championship, there is only one night’s points separating second and seventh place drivers, so the action is bound to heat up as we enter the summer stretch of racing.

Top 3 1) #55 Tylar Wilson 2) #33 Garett Gamsby 3) #38 Steve Bruyere

In the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds despite a DNF in the heat race for both the #59X of James Lambert and the #3X of Jesse Thompson, consistent top-five results in the feature races has continued to build their championship point lead over this week’s feature winner the #14C of Cody Ossachuk. Ossachuk was able to turn the third-place feature start handily into his first feature win of the season, while both Thompson and Lambert had to race from the back of the pack. Although the #4AL of Dane Olson finished the feature where he started in fifth place in his first visit to the Emo Speedway this year, he showed how fast he can be gaining five spots throughout the evenings earlier heat race.

Top 3 1) #14C Cody Ossachuk 2) #59X James Lambert 3) #3X Jesse Thompson

The WISSOTA Modifieds saw the three championship point leaders and perennial front runners of #85 Jeff Davis, #99 Brody Strachan, and #4JR of Cameron Brown quickly found their way to the front of their respective heats with Davis finishing second, and Brown and Strachan taking the win in each of their heats. Meanwhile, after a week of hard working repairing the #06, Mike Wilson’s woes continued with a DNF in the heat race but he was able to get the car ready and complete the feature race. During the feature, there was action abound as eventual winner Davis and third-place finisher Strachan had to race their way from the back of the back starting in eighth and seventh respectively. Cameron Brown was also able to gain a few positions to finish the evening in second place.

Top 3 1) #85 Jeff Davis 2) #4JR Cameron Brown 3) #99 Brody Strachan

The Borderland Racing Association would like to say thank you to this week’s sponsor Emo Drugs and all of the other sponsors who help keep all of the facilities around the track open and functioning. The Borderland Racing Association would like to also say thank you to all of the fans for cheering for your favourite drivers each and every week. Finally, thank you to all the volunteers for their hard work all week long to make sure the track is prepared for the weekend of entertainment. The action continues this Saturday, July 15, with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing starting at 7:30 p.m.